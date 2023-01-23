UAW says CNH Industrial workers approve contract
More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since last May approved a new contract Saturday with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment.
The United Auto Workers said union members in Racine, Wis., and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal two weeks after they rejected an earlier agreement.
The union didn’t disclose any details of what is included in the contract.
A spokeswoman for CNH Industrial didn’t immediately respond Sunday to questions about the new agreement. Previously, the company said the last offer that workers rejected included raises of 28% to 38% over four years.
“This agreement reflects the effort of a determined bargaining team and members being on an almost nine-month strike,” UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement.
Throughout the strike, workers fought for raises that would help cover soaring inflation and wouldn’t be consumed by increases in health insurance costs. Before the walkout started last May 2, workers rejected a deal with 18.5% raises because of those concerns.
“Our negotiators tenaciously bargained to the very end, even fighting for contract improvements in the face of threats from CNHI to hire permanent strike replacements,” UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said. “Combined with the incredible support from our members, it’s remarkable what had to be endured to achieve this contract.”
With more than 37,000 employees worldwide, CNH Industrial has continued to produce construction and agricultural equipment throughout the strike and worked to keep its Wisconsin and Iowa plants running. The company, which is based in the United Kingdom, said its third-quarter profits jumped 22% to $559 million. It is set to release its next earnings report in early February.
The CNH strike was one of the longest ones in the recent spate of strikes since the pandemic. Workers at a variety of companies have been demanding and getting significant raises and better benefits amid widespread worker shortages. New unions have been established at Starbucks stores and Amazon warehouses, although some locations have rejected unions.
Ingredion workers end strike in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A nearly six-month-long strike will end after more than 120 workers at ingredient maker Ingredion voted Sunday to accept a new contract.
The head of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union praised workers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for remaining steadfast throughout the prolonged contract fight. The union didn’t release details about what is included in the new four-year contract.
“This has been a long and difficult fight for our striking members and their families. With each new day on that picket line, fighting for what they deserve, our members grew in strength, courage and determination,” union president Anthony Shelton said. “I could not be more proud of these hard working members who put it all out on the line to fight for a fair contract.”
Officials at the Chicago-based company didn’t immediately respond to questions Sunday. Ingredion has more than 11,000 employees worldwide and reports annual sales of nearly $6 billion. It reported a third-quarter profit of $106 million.
This strike began Aug. 1 as Ingredion workers fought for improved benefits and wages along with stronger seniority and work rules. There have been a number of high-profile strikes in recent years since the pandemic as workers press for more amid the ongoing worker shortages.
Elaine Sweiger, 57, who has worked in Ingredion’s starch department for 27 years, said she believes the prolonged strike paid off.
“It was something that needed to be done, but I’m also glad it’s over,” Sweiger said. “We’re all ready to get back to work. I’m glad we stayed strong because we ended up with a lot better contract than the original.”
Madison epicenter of abortion-rights marches
MADISON, Wis. — From beach cities to snow-covered streets, abortion supporters rallied by the thousands on Sunday to demand protections for reproductive rights and mark the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that established federal protections for the procedure.
Organizers with the Women’s March said their strategy moving forward will focus largely on measures at the state level. But freshly energized anti-abortion activists are increasingly turning their attention to Congress, with the aim of pushing for a potential national abortion restriction down the line.
Sunday’s main march was held in Wisconsin, where upcoming elections could determine the state Supreme Court’s power balance and future abortion rights.
In Madison, thousands of abortion rights supporters donned coats and gloves to march in below-freezing temperatures through downtown to the state Capitol.
“It’s just basic human rights at this point,” said Alaina Gato, a Wisconsin resident who joined her mother, Meg Wheeler, on the Capitol steps to protest.
They said they plan to vote in the April Supreme Court election. Wheeler also said she hoped to volunteer as a poll worker and canvass for Democrats, despite identifying as an independent voter.
“This is my daughter. I want to make sure she has the right to choose whether she wants to have a child,” Wheeler said.
Buses of protesters streamed into the Wisconsin capital from Chicago and Milwaukee, armed with banners and signs calling for the Legislature to repeal the state’s ban.
Eliza Bennett, a Wisconsin OBGYN who said she had to stop offering abortion services to her patients after Roe was overturned, called on lawmakers to put the choice back in the hands of women. “They should be making decisions about what’s best for their health, not state legislatures,” she said.
Abortions are unavailable in Wisconsin due to legal uncertainties faced by abortion clinics over whether an 1849 law banning the procedure is in effect. The law, which prohibits abortion except to save the patient’s life, is being challenged in court.
Company probes cause of wind turbine collapse
HERMAN, Wis. — A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field.
No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman.
The turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground, according to the National Weather Service.
Mark Dietrich, whose father owns the property where the collapse occurred, told WISN-TV that a nearby resident said that when it collapsed “they both heard it and it shook their house.”
Dietrich said he’s glad nobody was hurt, although massive pieces of debris were left scattered across the ground and there is a large crater.
“That’s a lot of weight coming down at one time. It left quite the crater,” he said.
NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it believe that “this was an isolated incident as turbine malfunctions are rare.”
The company said it is working to determine “the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site as a quality-control measure.”
