Godlewski puts $1 million into state senate race
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski on Monday announced she recently tapped her personal wealth to put $1 million into the race, a move that comes days after another candidate became the first to air television ads statewide.
Godlewski is one of roughly a dozen Democratic candidates in the primary race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson. He has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.
“I believe in this campaign, and I am putting my money where my mouth is,” Godlewski said in a statement announcing the move. She and her husband, Max Duckworth, have assets worth between nearly $24 million and $60 million, based on her financial disclosures.
Parent sues school district after child contracts COVID-19
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A parent has sued a southeastern Wisconsin school district after her son contracted COVID-19 from a classmate.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Shannon Jensen filed the lawsuit in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on Oct. 5. Jensen is seeking an injunction ordering the district to comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines.
According to the lawsuit, the board in May removed a student mask requirement and other COVID-19 mitigation measures. One of Jensen’s son’s classmates came to school with symptoms in September and didn’t wear a mask. Jensen’s son was seated next to the sick student and was wearing a mask but still became infected. Jensen’s other two sons later tested positive as well.
School Board President Joseph Como declined comment.
Evers issues formal apology for Indian boarding schools
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a formal apology Monday for Wisconsin’s role in Native American boarding schools, joining with leaders from the state’s tribes at an Indigenous Peoples Day event.
Evers signed an executive order that also formally supported the previously announced U.S. Department of Interior investigation into the schools and asked that anything done in Wisconsin be conducted in consultation with the state’s tribes.
Wisconsin is home to 11 recognized American Indian tribes. Tribal representatives joined with Evers for the announcement in Oneida.
Starting with the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the U.S. enacted laws and policies to establish and support Indian boarding schools across the nation. For more than 150 years, Indigenous children were taken from their communities and forced into boarding schools that focused on assimilation.
Records show that Wisconsin was home to at least 10 day and boarding schools attended by thousands of American Indian children between the 1860s and 1970s, the governor’s office said. Additionally, hundreds of children were also sent from Wisconsin to attend out-of-state schools, the governor’s office said.
In 2019, Evers signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin, following similar moves in other states moving away from recognizing it as Columbus Day. It remains a federal holiday.
Man accused of shooting police officer
MADISON, Wis. — A Fitchburg man was arrested after he allegedly shot a Madison police officer on the city’s popular pedestrian mall.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported the 19-year-old man shot the officer early Sunday on State Street, a pedestrian mall that links the state Capitol building with the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
State Department of Justice investigators said police were trying to arrest the man when he ran, fired a round and hit the officer in the arm and the leg. It wasn’t clear if the officer was shot twice or whether he was hit once in the arm and the bullet ricocheted into his leg. He’s expected to survive.
The alleged shooter was arrested and had a handgun, investigators said.