Top state administrator departing governor’s Cabinet
MADISON, Wis. — The top administrator in Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet will be leaving next month to head the Greater Milwaukee Committee, a private sector civic organization.
Joel Brennan will step down as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Evers appointed Brennan in December 2018.
“Secretary Brennan has been a part of my administration since the very beginning, and I want to thank him for his service to the people of Wisconsin over the last three years,” Evers said in a statement. “Especially over the last 19 months, the Department of Administration has been a critical partner in supporting our state and our economic recovery efforts, and I wish Secretary Brennan and his family all the best.”
Brennan will succeed GMC President Julia Taylor, who announced her retirement earlier this year after 19 years with the organization.
Evers also announced that Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Koltin Blumenfeld will take Brennan’s job when he departs Jan. 17.
Before working in the Evers’ administration, Brennan was the president and CEO of Discovery World in Milwaukee. He led the museum from 2007 to 2019.
Brennan grew up in the Milwaukee area and lives in the city with his family.
Republican wins Iowa Senate special election
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa Republican has overwhelmingly won a state Senate seat in a northwest Iowa special election.
Spirit Lake insurance agent Dave Rowley won the special election Tuesday to fill the Senate District 1 seat vacated by Zach Whiting, a Republican who is leaving Iowa for a job in Texas.
Turnout was extremely low. Data from the Iowa Secretary of State shows just 3,559 of the 45,456 registered voters in the five counties of the district cast ballots, for a voter turnout of 7.8%.
Rowley won with 2,690 votes, or nearly 76%. Democrat Mark Lemke had 864 votes, or 24%.
Rowley will be sworn in on Jan. 10, the first day of the 2022 legislative session.
Republicans continue to hold a significant majority with 32 Senate seats to Democrats’ 18. In the House, the GOP margin is 60 Republican seats and 40 Democratic seats.
Police: Speeding driver ran red light, caused fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. — A traffic crash in Madison that killed three people and injured a fourth person was caused by a speeding driver who ran a red light, police said Wednesday.
An SUV and a car collided about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on the city’s east side, killing the drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the SUV. Another person in the car suffered a broken leg and was taken to University Hospital.
According to officials, two of the victims died at the scene and a third person was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said the driver of the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle blew through a red light and T-boned the SUV at Highway 51 and Cottage Grove Road, the State Journal reported.
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the response and the investigation.