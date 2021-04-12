Pedestrian killed in Sunday morning crash
DES MOINES — Des Moines police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday morning.
Police said a man was in the southbound lanes of the four-lane Hubbell Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. The man’s name and age wasn’t immediately released.
Investigators said driver impairment wasn’t a factor in the crash. Authorities didn’t identify the driver or announce any charges Sunday in connection with the crash.
The southbound lanes of the road were closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash.
Body found in Des Moines’ Riverview Park
DES MOINES — A man’s body was found Saturday in the Des Moines River near a park in Des Moines.
A fisherman and a cyclist riding on a riverside trail both spotted the body near Riverview Park on Saturday afternoon and called police, spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said.
A Polk County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the man’s death and identify him. Parizek said investigators believe the body may be a man who jumped into the river at Prospect Park on March 17 after fleeing police.
In that March 17th incident, a man yelled at officers who were in the park on an unrelated matter and then hopped in a vehicle and drove erratically before getting out of the car and jumping into the river.
Authorities searched the river for that man on March 18 and 25 but did not find him.