Officials ID 2 found dead in Chicago senior housing complex
CHICAGO — Authorities identified a man and a woman Monday who were found dead overnight in a senior housing apartment complex on Chicago's North Side by officers conducting a welfare check.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the two people as Sheila Banks, 61, and 79-year-old Ocie Banks Sr. of Berwyn, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Both were pronounced dead at the third floor apartment in Chicago's Buena Park neighborhood.
Police said officers went to the apartment Sunday night after getting a request from someone to check on the well-being of a woman who lived there. A maintenance worker helped officers enter the apartment.
Chicago police said Sheila Banks appeared to have suffered one gunshot wound to the side of her head, while Ocie Banks Sr. had suffered “trauma to the face." Police did not provide additional information about the kind of injuries he had suffered.
No arrests had been made as of Monday morning and the case remained under investigation.
Woman critically injured by falling debris in Chicago
CHICAGO — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by debris falling from a building Wednesday evening on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.
The woman in her 20s was walking about 6 p.m. in the Wicker Park neighborhood when she was struck by the debris from a commercial building, Chicago police said.
She suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Video from the scene showed pieces of the building’s stone facade and a sign had fallen to the sidewalk.
A vehicle also was struck by the debris but the driver was not injured, police said.