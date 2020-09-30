Illinois governor isolating after aide is COVID-19 positive
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will quarantine for two weeks at home after a member of his administration tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.
The staff member had attended events with the first-term Democrat all last week including in Chicago, Marion and Marseilles.
“Both the governor and the staffer were wearing masks during the entirety of their interactions,” read a statement from Pritzker’s office.
Although the aide had tested negative Wednesday during a weekly test for all staff, the staffer began feeling symptoms and tested positive Monday. Pritzker and all other staff members tested negative the same day.
According to the statement, they will all remain in isolation for 14 days, but state operations will continue without interruption.
Pritzker’s spokeswoman said the governor will quarantine at his Chicago home.
In May, a senior member of Pritzker’s staff also tested positive after feeling symptoms. Pritzker quarantined at his mansion just north of downtown, broadcasting COVID-19 briefings for reporters from a home office.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man charged with killing a woman during a civil rights protest this summer will not be released on bond, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Parker Belz, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 31 death of Italia Marie Kelly in Davenport. He has been held without bond since his arrest in June.
Kelly, 22, had joined in a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis but was getting into her car to leave when she was shot once in the back.
Belz pleaded not guilty on June 22.
His lawyer, Thomas Gaul, on Tuesday asked for bond to be set at $50,000, citing Belz’s lack of felony convictions and history of making court appearances as scheduled, with the exception of one failure-to-appear warrant that was resolved within days.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Bradfield argued against bond, citing the seriousness of the case. He also noted Belz had previous convictions for participating in a riot and assaulting a police officer.
He was sentenced to probation in those cases.