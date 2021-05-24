Authorities: Anamosa inmate had material that could make explosives
ANAMOSA, Iowa — Authorities found a household substance in an inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary that could be used to make explosives.
The state Department of Corrections said Saturday that the substance was found in a cell Friday at the prison where two employees were killed about two months ago.
Authorities said the substance isn’t dangerous by itself but it could be used to create an explosive substance if it was combined with additional materials.
Corrections Department Chief of Staff Cord Overton said investigators are looking into how the prisoner managed to get and hide the substance as well as whether any accomplices were involved.
No charges had been filed as of Saturday afternoon.
The state has put additional security measures in place at the Anamosa prison since the March 23 killings of correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte during an escape attempt. Two inmates have been charged in connection with those deaths.
The head of the union representing prison workers said this incident shows that officials still haven’t done enough to improve security at the prison. The union’s Danny Homan said he doesn’t believe officials searched every cell at the prison after the killings.
Family of man killed by police to appeal ruling on lawsuit
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Green Bay police officer said Sunday they will appeal a federal judge’s decision to throw out their lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge William Griesbach last week dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city of Green Bay, Brown County and law enforcement officials filed by the estate of Jonathon Tubby.
Tubby was handcuffed and unarmed when Green Bay Officer Erik O’Brien shot him five times and killed him at the Brown County Jail in October 2018. Authorities had arrested Tubby on a warrant during a downtown traffic stop.
After an investigation by the state Department of Justice, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee ruled O’Brien acted within the law, and would not face charges. O’Brien maintained he believed Tubby was armed and therefore was justified in shooting him.
The city asked that the lawsuit be dismissed, noting that the use of force was ruled justified.
Family members of the 26-year-old Tubby say they are sending the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. The family told WBAY-TV they will also appeal a bill from Brown County for nearly $20,0000.
Suburb latest Wisconsin city to ban conversion therapy
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison suburb has become the latest Wisconsin municipality to ban sexual conversion therapy.
The Sun Prairie City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday requiring anyone who gets a complaint about a therapist or physician practicing conversion therapy to report it to the board or agency that licenses the practitioner, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday.
The move appears largely symbolic; Jake King, the city’s communications and diversity strategist, said he’s not aware of any conversion therapy practitioners in the city.
Almost a dozen other municipalities have passed similar bans, including Milwaukee, Madison, West Allis, Racine and Sheboygan.
Opponents of conversion therapy fear it can be used to try to turn gay, lesbian and transgender people straight. They say such therapy can be harmful, especially for minors. The American Psychological Association and the American Psychiatric Association have come out against the practice.
Democratic lawmakers in Madison have introduced bills to ban conversion therapy statewide but their prospects are dim given Republicans control the Legislature.
Rapper’s body found in burning car; death ruled homicide
MILWAUKEE — The body of a 42-year-old man found dead in a burning vehicle has been identified as Lamonn Young, also known as Milwaukee rapper Fatboi Gwalla Gwalla.
The Journal Sentinel reports the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.
Milwaukee police located Young’s body on Tuesday.
Young’s most recent post on Instagram was an announcement for his track “Hustle Hard” being available for streaming. People have been using the post to send their condolences and memorialize the rapper.
Police continue to seek suspects in the case.
Amtrak resuming full rail service across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Amtrak is resuming full passenger rail service across Illinois as the number of COVID-19 cases are falling.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week that the full long-distance interstate schedule restores service on four state-sponsored lines.
Service on the Hiawatha line between Milwaukee and Chicago resumed on Sunday. Routes connecting Chicago and Quincy, Chicago and Carbondale and Chicago and St. Louis will operate at full capacity by the middle of July. Tickets for travel on those lines can be reserved now.
Amtrak has stations in 30 Illinois communities, and served over 1 million riders per year before the coronavirus pandemic.
Pritzker’s office says an Illinois capital development program includes $1.1 billion for rail improvements, including $78 million to upgrade rail crossings and improve safety.
Illinois Wesleyan frat suspended 3 years for hazing incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — An Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity has been suspended for three years after a student was injured in a hazing incident last month.
Officials at the Bloomington campus announced last week that undergraduate members of the Sigma Chi fraternity will not be allowed to live in the chapter house, gather for meetings and activities as a fraternity, or maintain a social media presence as a fraternity.
The incident involved a first-year member of the fraternity on April 10. The school’s vice president for student affairs, Karla Carney-Hall, said the student has received medical treatment and returned to class but she would not detail what exactly happened or discuss his injuries
Students who had planned to live at the fraternity house this fall will be reassigned to other on-campus housing and current students who are members of the fraternity will not be allowed to attend alumni events. Sigma Chi alumni will, however, still be allowed to gather for Homecoming and other events during the suspension.The university also said the fraternity will be allowed to return to the campus in the 2024-2025 school year with a new advisory board, the Bloomington Pantagraph reports. Then, if it is reinstated, the chapter can start recruiting new members in the spring of 2025. The re-chartered chapter will be allowed to return to the chapter house in the fall of 2026 but it will be required to bring in a live-in advisor at the chapter’s expense.
Chicago firefighters rescue teen after 40-foot shaft fall
CHICAGO — Chicago firefighters rescued a 17-year-old boy who fell about 40 feet down an air shaft early Friday, authorities said.
The teen initially was taken to a hospital in serious-to-critical condition following the rescue that took two hours, Deputy District Fire Chief Dennis Carbonneau said. Police said the teen suffered minor injuries.
The teen was with friends on a rooftop in the Old Town neighborhood on Chicago’s north side when he fell about 4 a.m. down the shaft between two buildings, police said.Two firefighters were lowered using a rope-rescue system to reach the teen, Carbonneau said.