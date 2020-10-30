COVID-19 crackdown now in 9 of 11 regions in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A region that encompasses central and west-central Illinois, including the capital of Springfield, became the latest Thursday to face restrictions on social interaction because of an elevated rate of positive tests for COVID-19.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s declaration for Region 3, which includes Lincoln on the east edge, Springfield, Jacksonville and west to Quincy, was the ninth of 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions to be placed under “resurgence mitigations” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The restrictions, which take effect Sunday, halt indoor bar and restaurant service, closes those establishments at 11 p.m. and limits the size of gatherings to 25 people or 25% of a room’s capacity.
“Something has got to give, and these mitigations aim to cut down on those high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in an area once again ...,” Pritzker said. “When every single metric in every single corner of the state is trending poorly, we have to take meaningful action to keep our people safe.”
Positive test rates of 8% or more for three days running triggered the limits in Region 3. Health experts believe the coronavirus is manageable with positive test rates at 5% or lower.
It’s the fifth region of the state for which Pritzker has ordered mitigations just this week, including Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, as COVID-19 continues to reach record levels.
Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to offer ballot clarity
MADISON, Wis. — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to go along with a request from two counties to allow them to fill in a ballot misprint so that as many as 13,500 ballots can be processed more quickly on Election Day.
The four conservatives on the court rejected the request from Outagamie and Calumet counties for an order that would allow them to fill in a misprinted “timing mark” so that tabulating machines can read the ballots, rather than have to duplicate them all on readable ballots. The court’s three liberals dissented, saying the decision “leaves local election officials in the lurch.”
Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, writing for the majority, said the counties were asking the court for an advisory opinion “explaining what election laws they are free to disregard. We will not do that.”
Roggensack stressed that despite the court’s refusal to take the case, all of the ballots must be counted.
“Election officials may have to make difficult decisions regarding how to proceed as they comply with what the law requires,” she wrote.
Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, writing for the minority, said that without guidance from the court, the counties “are left to do their best under difficult circumstances.”
Iowa safe haven law used for 2nd time in as many months
DES MOINES — A baby has been surrendered under Iowa’s safe haven law for the second time in as many months, officials said Thursday.
The Iowa Department of Human Services said in a news release that a baby girl, born Oct. 12, was recently released to the custody of the agency, marking the 47th time the state’s safe haven law has been used. The department declined to give details on where the baby was surrendered, citing privacy policies.
Earlier this month, Iowa officials reported that another baby girl born on Sept. 27 was surrendered to state custody under the safe haven law.
Iowa lawmakers changed state law following a 2001 case in which a mother killed her home-delivered newborn in eastern Iowa. Under the law, parents can give the state custody of babies who are 30 days old or younger without concern of being prosecuted. Parents or an authorized representative can leave infants at a hospital or other health care facility.
Surrendered babies are placed with foster or adoptive families.