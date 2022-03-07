DES MOINES — Multiple people have been wounded in a shooting outside an Iowa high school, authorities said Monday.
Sgt. Paul Parizek said suspects have been detained in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines. Police said three teens are in critical condition.
The school is locked down and residents are asked to stay clear. Streets around the school have been shut down.
Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.