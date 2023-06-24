Wisconsin GOP lawmakers OK raises for state employees
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican lawmakers passed a plan Thursday to raise pay for state employees, including boosting starting wages for corrections officers to $33 an hour.
The raises passed by GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature’s budget committee also include 4% and 2% pay raises respectively in each of the next two years for state employees.
Those increases fall short of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ request to raise state employee pay by 5% and 3% in each year of the budget. But the Republican plan matches what the governor proposed for corrections officers.
The Department of Corrections has struggled for years to hire enough officers, with average vacancy rates at 34% across the state’s prison system and some facilities employing less than half the staff they need.
Current starting wages for corrections officers are roughly $19 an hour and boosted an additional $4 an hour by federal pandemic relief funds that expire at the end of the month.
The Republican plan continues a $5 an hour pay increase for officers in prisons with vacancy rates above 40% and increases add-on pay for those in maximum-security prisons from $2 to $3 an hour.
The budget must be voted on by the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate before going to Evers, who can make changes using his partial veto power before signing it into law.
Police: Milwaukee man arrested after shooting man, dog
MILWAUKEE — Authorities arrested a Milwaukee man who allegedly shot a man and his dog after the animal attacked the shooter’s own.
According to police, the 32-year-old man’s dog got loose and was fighting another dog Monday afternoon.
The man was trying to retrieve his dog when the other dog’s owner shot them, wounding the man and killing the man’s dog.
The wounded man was treated at a hospital. The dog that was attacked died of its injuries.
The alleged shooter, described as a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Charges are pending.
Wisconsin school district weighs banning ‘safe space’ signs
MILWAUKEE — Leaders of a southeastern Wisconsin school district could vote next month to ban “safe space” signs in their buildings.
The Arrowhead School Board’s policy committee decided Tuesday to forward a proposed policy banning such signs to the full school board for consideration at its July 12 meeting, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Advocates for LGBTQ students have suggested that teachers post such signs as a show of support. But Arrowhead’s proposed policy states that such signs could create a sense that some areas of schools aren’t equal because they’re safer than others and signs promoting one group over others can leave students feeling isolated.
Small plane crashes into minivan in southern Wisconsin city
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — A small plane lost power and crash-landed into a parked minivan in a southern Wisconsin city on Wednesday, authorities said.
The two people on board the plane suffered minor injuries in the afternoon incident in Waunakee, about 10 miles north of Madison, but no one was killed, WMTV reported.
Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman told the television station that the single-engine plane had just taken off from the city’s airport when it lost power. The pilot tried to land on a neighborhood street, but the aircraft smashed into the minivan.
The two injured people were taken to a hospital.