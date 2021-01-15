Man sentenced to 16 years in shooting
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man who pleaded guilty in the New Year’s Eve 2018 shooting of a U.S. Postal Service worker has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.
A federal judge in Chicago sentenced Cameron Ruebusch, 25, last week for the shooting in Elk Grove Village that wounded a 36-year-old postal worker, leaving him hospitalized for nine days.
Federal prosecutors announced Ruebusch’s sentencing on Wednesday. The Elk Grove Village man had pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempted second-degree murder of a federal employee and one count of knowingly discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
Investigators said that on Dec. 31, 2018, the postal worker who had just gotten into his unmarked USPS vehicle when Ruebusch tapped on his passenger window while holding a handgun. The postal worker was shot in his right shoulder as he drove away.
The judge who sentenced Ruebusch on Jan. 8 found that he had obstructed justice after the shooting by disposing of the gun, discarding the clothing he had been wearing, and instructing friends to lie to law enforcement about his whereabouts.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Chester Choi wrote in the government’s sentencing memorandum that Ruebusch “nearly killed a USPS mail carrier who was merely carrying out his official duties in delivering mail on New Year’s Eve.” Choi called Ruebush’s actions “brazen, callous, and cowardly.”
Dogs attack driver, postal carrier
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa — A delivery driver was hospitalized after being attacked in La Porte City by two dogs that also attacked a postal carrier, police there said.
The attack happened Wednesday morning after the dogs — described as a pit bull mix and a bichon — escaped their fenced backyard and ran down a FedEx driver, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. Police Chief Chris Brecher said the woman suffered significant bites and tears before she was able to escape to her vehicle. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
The dogs also attacked a letter carrier, police said. It was unclear whether the letter carrier suffered any injuries.
One of the dogs was hit by a car as officials chased the animals and had to be euthanized. The dogs’ owner, who returned home after the attacks had occurred, helped officials corral the other dog, which is now being held in quarantine.
Man charged with felony extortion
MASON CITY, Iowa — A man has been charged in Iowa with felony extortion and domestic assault after police say he threatened to shoot a woman if she didn’t give him thousands of dollars.
Anthony Scott Moore, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County, according to online court records. Police complaint documents list Moore as homeless after coming to Iowa from Kentucky.
Police said Moore admitted to investigators that he held a gun to a woman’s head in a Mason City home and threatened to kill her if she didn’t write him a $50,000 check, the Globe Gazette reported. Police said he also took a cellphone from the woman and disconnected the 911 call she was trying to make.
Moore is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond. His preliminary court date has been set for Jan. 22.
Teen charged with first-degree murder
CHICAGO — A teenager already suspected in a string of carjackings in Chicago has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot to death the driver of an SUV during an attempted carjacking last month, prosecutors said Thursday.
At a court hearing, a judge ordered 16-year-old Denroy Garcia held without bond in the slaying of 33-year-old Shuai Guan, who was gunned down in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood on the city’s South Side. Garcia’s name was released because he is being charged as an adult. He’s also charged with attempted carjacking.
According to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors said that on Dec. 21, Garcia ordered Guan at gunpoint out of his vehicle before climbing behind the wheel. Then, they said, when for an unknown reason he could not put the car in drive, he allegedly shot Guan.
During the hearing, prosecutors said Garcia was already in juvenile detention, where he was being held on carjacking and possession of stolen vehicle charges for three separate carjacking incidents.
Guan was killed at the end of a year in which the number of carjackings more than doubled from the year before.