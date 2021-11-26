EAU PLEINE, Wis. — Authorities say all 11 occupants of a passenger van were injured when the vehicle rolled over Thursday on an icy road in central Wisconsin. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 10, about half mile east of the town of Eau Pleine. The van left the roadway, overturned and came to rest in the center median.
The conditions of the injured are not known. One occupant of the van was ejected and one was partially trapped and had to be extricated, the sheriff’s department said.
9 people injured in buggy accident
LITTLE BLACK, Wis. — Nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at “highway speeds,” authorities said.
The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Little Black, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Ten people were in the buggy as it headed north on a county road.
The release said eight of the nine people injured had “significant injuries” and were transported for medical care. Their conditions are not known.
The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle is being held in the Taylor County Jail on suspicion of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving, authorities said.
Holiday lights again missing from dome
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Capitol dome in Springfield will be without holiday lights for the third straight year.
The same structural issue that kept workers from hanging some 1,300 lights from the state Capitol dome in 2019 and again last year has not been resolved, a Secretary of State spokesman told The Springfield State-Journal Register.
According to spokesman Henry Haupt, an engineering firm conducted an inspection of the dome in 2019 and recommended that an observation deck above the dome be fortified before the lights are put up.
That means the lights which were first hung on the dome in 1924 and became an annual tradition in the 1960s, will remain dark for at least one more holiday season.