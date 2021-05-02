Police officer who shot Jacob Blake had service weapon stolen just weeks later
KENOSHA, Wis. — The White police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last summer was suspended for three days this year because his service weapon was stolen just weeks after the shooting that left the Black man partially paralyzed.
Officials waited seven months to investigate and the weapon is still missing, WISN-TV reported.
Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey reported on Sept. 15 that his Glock 17 service weapon had been stolen that day, apparently from inside his girlfriend’s car, Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik told the TV station. That was a loaner weapon Sheskey was given after the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigators seized the one used to shoot Blake on Aug. 23.
The investigation into the theft did not begin until April, seven months after it happened, and three months after Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that he was not seeking criminal charges against Sheskey in the Blake shooting.
The Kenosha police chief, Daniel Miskinis, had all the information about the theft but waited to see what the charging decision would be, Nosalik told WISN-TV. After Sheskey returned to work on March 31, Nosalik said the chief told him to begin the investigation into the gun theft.
Sheskey told investigators he regularly left the weapon in his girlfriend’s locked vehicle, according to a memo from Nosalik to Kenosha Police senior management, WISN reported. Sheskey said he had secure locations for firearms at his Kenosha home, but that he moved after receiving death threats and “did not have an opportunity to provide a safe location inside the home in which he was now living in,” Nosalik wrote.
2nd man held without bond in girl’s death
CHICAGO — A second man was ordered held without bond Friday in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in a car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s.
Demond Goudy, 21, was out on bond for four separate felony cases at the time of the April 18 shooting of Jaslyn Adams, according to Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Deboni. Goudy is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the attack that also wounded the girl’s father. Goudy opened fire twice on the vehicle the girl and her father were in, Deboni told Judge David Navarro during a bond hearing, adding Goudy posed a threat to the community.
Jaslyn and her father, Jontae Adams, 29, were in a McDonald’s drive-thru on Chicago’s West Side when two men got out of a silver Audi and opened fire. They had gotten back into the Audi when the victims’ car started moving forward, according to prosecutors. Surveillance video shows the two men got out of the Audi again and fired more shots into the vehicle before speeding away. Prosecutors didn’t detail a motive in the shooting.
Goudy’s attorney, Cathryn Crawford, brought up several objections during the hearing, including the revealing of Goudy’s juvenile record. She did not introduce any positive background information about Goudy after saying she could not go along with the proceedings.
Marion Lewis, 18, is also being held without bond on murder charges in the girl’s death.