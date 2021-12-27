CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities in Linn County continue to investigate a Christmas Day crash that killed a 76-year-old bicyclist.

The crash happened about 2:25 p.m. when a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a woman from Amana struck the bicyclist from behind.

Terry Zabortsky, of Walford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

