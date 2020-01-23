Travelers flying into O’Hare from China being screened for virus
CHICAGO — Travelers arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport from Wuhan, China are being screened for the respiratory coronavirus, health officials have announced.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decision comes as health officials announced a man in Washington state is infected with the virus, which has killed at least 17 people and infected about 500 people in China. The U.S. is the fifth nation to report seeing the illness, joining China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.
The virus — part of the coronavirus family, which includes severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS — broke out in Wuhan last month. All passengers coming to the U.S. from the city will pass through airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, in addition to O’Hare.
Board authorizes DNR to begin drafting water standards
MADISON, Wis. — The board of the state Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday authorized the agency to start drafting new water quality standards for a range of pollutants, including PFAS.
Gov. Tony Evers directed the DNR to develop the regulations last year as part of his Year of Clean Drinking Water initiative. The DNR is a cabinet agency but its board still must give the department the go-ahead to draft rules.
The department has proposed: creating groundwater standards for 16 substances that are currently unregulated, including E. coli bacteria; revising standards for five substances already regulated; and creating limits on PFAS in groundwater and surface water. PFAS are man-made chemicals used in a host of products, including firefighting foam and non-stick cookware. Research suggests the chemicals can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth rates.
Driver faces several charges in parking lot hit-and-run
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A driver faces several charges stemming from what authorities say was a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a bar in Linn County.
County court records say Bret Klima, 30, of Urbana, is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and with other crimes. His attorney didn’t immediately return an Associated Press call Wednesday. Klima’s next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 1 in the parking lot of Bully’s North in Center Point, about 20 miles north of Cedar Rapids.
Kimberley Swore, 50, of Center Point, died at the scene, authorities said. Another pedestrian suffered minor injuries.
1 dead in shooting involving Winnebago County SWAT officers
FOX CROSSING, Wis. — A person wanted for felony warrants has died after a shooting involving officers from the Winnebago County SWAT team, according to sheriff’s officials.
Authorities said the person who died was also wanted for questioning in multiple crimes.
The SWAT team was summoned to the scene about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the border of Appleton and the Village of Fox Crossing by the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Officials say with minutes of the SWAT team arriving, there was an officer-involved shooting. Authorities did not immediately provide details of the shooting, just that the person had died.
As required by state law, the shooting is being investigated by an outside agency, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
Intruder fatally shot during Danville home invasion
DANVILLE, Ill. — Police say an eastern Illinois homeowner shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion.
A Danville man told police that at least two people armed with handguns and wearing ski masks kicked in his door and attempted to rob him Sunday night, Commander Josh Webb said. The homeowner, armed with a handgun, fired multiple shots at the intruders, Webb said.
Officers located a man inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who later died at an hospital. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the man as Jordan Parrish, 29.
The homeowner told police that at least one other intruder fled the scene when shots were fired.
No arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported.
Waterloo council delays action on closing airport runway
WATERLOO, Iowa — The Waterloo City Council has postponed action on a proposal to permanently shut down the shortest of the local airport’s three landing strips — a plan that drew criticism from some pilots.
Airport director Keith Kaspari has recommended closing the runway because of safety and liability concerns. Cost estimates run from $300,000 for a resurfacing to $1.9 million to rehabilitate the runway in a shorter and narrower format.
The Federal Aviation Administration has said it won’t provide any money for runway 6-24 because the airport’s other two runways can handle nearly all of the traffic.
But several pilots told the council at its meeting Tuesday that the runway is important for companies that use smaller aircraft to shuttle workers to other locations. The runway also is a safe alternative when high winds and other issues make it harder to access the two primary runways, the pilots said.
“To have three runways is a great advantage to a city,” said David Johnson, a pilot and flight instructor.