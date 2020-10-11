Illinois agency alters online reporting of child abuse, neglect
CHICAGO — The Illinois agency responsible for investigating child abuse has updated its system for accepting online reports of neglect and abuse.
Leaders of the Department of Children and Family Services said the changes include clearer instructions and fewer necessary clicks, aiming to reduce the amount of time required to complete abuse reports.
“The earlier suspected abuse or neglect is reported, the earlier we can connect the family to services and supports they need to keep their children safely at home,” Acting Director Marc Smith said in a statement.
The updated system also puts reports of abuse or neglect directly into the agency’s case management system. Officials said that can improve investigators’ efficiency.
Smith said making online reporting easier is critical during the coronavirus pandemic because children are less likely to be seen by adults outside their home. Reports to the agency have increased since schools resumed online or in person this fall but totals for September still were lower than the same month last year.
Cook County owes $100 million in refunds
CHICAGO — More than $100 million in property tax refunds is owed to thousands of Cook County residents, county Treasurer Maria Pappas says, and most have no idea they are due the money.
Most of the money comes from $79 million in double payments. For example, two people in a household may have both paid taxes on the property at the same time without knowing. Pappas said her office also has $38 million worth of homeowner exemptions. For more information, visit cookcountytreasurer.com.
UNI student struck, killed by tractor-trailer
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A freshman at the University of Northern Iowa was struck and killed by a passing tractor-trailer while outside his car on a highway overpass, authorities say.
Cedar Falls Public Safety said Isaac Roerig, 19, of Sioux City, was hit Friday on U.S. 20. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Illinois State still plans spring break
NORMAL, Ill. — Spring break in early March will remain on the calendar for 2021 at Illinois State University.
University officials announced that an “overwhelming number” of faculty, staff and students who responded to a survey wanted the regular break preserved during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university’s planning team had recommended canceling the spring break amid concern about travel during the break contributing to spread of the virus on campus.