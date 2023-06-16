Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream
LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man is facing firearm charges after he told officers he accidentally shot himself in the leg while dreaming that an intruder was breaking into his home, police said.
The Lake Barrington man was charged about two months after Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his home on April 10 on a report about a person with a gunshot wound, police said.
Deputies who found the 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs applied a tourniquet to the limb because he “was losing a significant amount of blood” before being hospitalized, police said.
The man told investigators he “had a dream that someone was breaking into his home” and during that dream, he “retrieved his .357 Magnum revolver and shot at who he believed was the intruder,” police said.
“When he fired, he shot himself and apparently woke up from the dream,” police said Tuesday in a news release.
Investigators determined there was no burglary attempt at the man’s home in the northwest Chicago suburb. But they found that his state firearm owner’s identification card had been revoked, and he was still in possession of a firearm.
A warrant was issued June 9 for the man on charges of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm, both felonies, police said.
Music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s death
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A songwriter and music industry entrepreneur from Atlanta has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his girlfriend in Iowa.
Justin Wright was found guilty of first-degree murder in April in the death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs, and was sentenced Wednesday, the Quad-City Times reported.
Wright, 34, also known as J Wright, founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011. His company worked with artists that included Bow Wow, Timbaland, Kash Doll and DJ Khalid, and he became a multi-platinum songwriter working with those acts.
Bibbs, an aspiring singer from Durham, N.C., was shot to death on May 9, 2021, at a home in Davenport, Iowa. At the sentencing hearing, Bibbs’ father, Thomas Bibbs, said Wright killed his daughter over $70. The two had been dating for a few months.
At least 1 person dead after small plane crashes in southern Wisconsin, police say
WATERTOWN, Wis. — A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday in southern Wisconsin, killing at least one person, authorities said.
The plane had taken off from Watertown Municipal Airport, about 4 miles from the crash site. It crashed around 9 a.m. at Brandt Quirk Park in Watertown, a city in Dodge and Jefferson counties about 48 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said the crash was fatal, but he didn’t say how many people died. He said more information would be released later.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that it was investigating the crash of a propeller-driven Mooney M20R aircraft near Watertown. Kaminski said the Federal Aviation Administration also was investigating.
Television helicopter footage from the scene showed apparent aircraft debris spread across a field and in an adjacent wooded area.
Wisconsin Republicans vote to raise EV feesMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s GOP-controlled legislative finance committee has voted to raise electric vehicle registration fees to $175 per year, up from $100 per year.
Registering an electric vehicle in Wisconsin is already more expensive than registering a gas vehicle or hybrid, which cost $85 and $75 a year respectively.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated that the increased fees will bring in an additional $3.3 million to the state’s transportation fund over the next two years.
The GOP-backed spending plan for the Department of Transportation also includes a measure to increase funding for public transit by 2% and switch to drawing the money from the state’s general fund, which supports a range of programs including schools, local governments and Medicaid.