Wisconsin GOP blocks Evers’ vaccine plan
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to require student vaccinations against meningitis and tighten student chickenpox vaccination requirements.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to require student vaccinations against meningitis and tighten student chickenpox vaccination requirements.
The Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee voted, 6-4, to block the proposal. All six of the panel’s Republican members voted to stop the policy. The vote comes two days after a lengthy public hearing on the policy changes that saw parents complain that the new requirements trample their liberties.
Officials with the state health department, an Evers Cabinet agency, announced in February that beginning this fall students entering 7th grade must be vaccinated against meningitis and high school seniors must get a booster shot.
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court ruled Thursday that the state Assembly violated the open records law when it initially rejected, then fulfilled with redactions, documents sought by The Associated Press and three other media outlets related to sexual harassment allegations against a former legislator.
The AP, the Wisconsin State Journal, The Capital Times and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sued in March 2020 after their open records requests seeking copies of the complaint against then-state Rep. Staush Gruszynski, a Democrat from Green Bay.
The 4th District Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s ruling from 2021 in favor of the AP and others.
RACINE, Wis. — DNA and genetic testing have led to the arrest of an Illinois man in the 23-year-old strangling death of a woman in southeastern Wisconsin, police said Wednesday.
Lucas Alonso, 66, of Zion, Ill., was detained in Racine on Monday and charged with first-degree homicide in the slaying of 37-year-old Linda Fields, Racine police said. Her body was found under a low-hanging pine tree branch in the front yard of a home on Feb. 24, 2000.
DNA from Fields’ body matched Alonso, investigators said. Bail was set at $1 million.
CHICAGO — A 7-year-old boy critically injured earlier this week in a blaze at a firefighter’s home on Chicago’s northwest side has died.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the child Thursday as Ezra Stewart.
The boy, his 34-year-old mother and his two sisters — ages 2 and 7 — suffered from smoke inhalation.
The firefighter was on duty when the blaze was reported and rushed home after hearing his address broadcast over a scanner. Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.
The Associated Press
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.