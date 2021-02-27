Democrat Kind considering U.S. Senate run in 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind dipped his toe into Wisconsin’s 2022 Senate race on Friday, saying that he will be “taking a look” at running.
Kind told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that “No decisions have been made.”
Kind, who has represented western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District since 1997, has often considered running for other office, only to seek reelection to his current post. Kind won reelection in 2016 and 2020 even though former President Donald Trump carried his district in both elections.
Numerous Democrats are considering running for Senate in 2022 for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. He has not yet said whether he will seek a third term.
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino have all announced their candidacies as Democrats.
Other Democrats considering running include state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Sen. Chris Larson and Steven Olikara, founder and chief executive of the Millennial Action Project.
Judge keeps mall shooting case in juvenile court
MILWAUKEE — The case of a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with shooting and wounding eight people at a suburban mall last year will remain in juvenile court, a judge has ruled.
In a petition for juvenile delinquency, the teen faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18 in connection with the Nov. 20 shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.
Before Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Brittany Grayson issued her ruling Thursday, prosecutors argued that because of the seriousness of the shooting, and the trauma it inflicted on the victims and the community, the teen should be locked up longer than the few months he would face if he is found delinquent in juvenile proceedings.
“It’s only by luck, and perhaps the grace of God, that no one was killed,” said Assistant District Attorney Sara Waldschmidt.
Assistant Public Defender Paul Rifelj argued that the boy’s personality was that of a child and that the treatment services available to him in the juvenile system would be best to help him.
Grayson agreed with Rifelj, who argued the state had not met its burden to support moving the case to adult court.
The Milwaukee County Division of Youth and Family Services had recommended that the teen remain in juvenile court.
According to the petition, the teen and a friend were in the mall when the friend confronted a group of people descending an escalator — yelling and then punching one person in the group. Witnesses told police the teen was farther back and “took a shooter’s stance.” He began firing with a handgun drawn from his waistband, the petition said.
The teen fled and was arrested two days later in a car with Illinois plates, with a packed bag and the handgun police said was used in the shooting, according to the petition. He has remained in detention since his arrest.
Elections officials could send voting deputies to nursing homes
MADISON — Wisconsin election officials could decide next week whether to send special voting deputies back into nursing homes ahead of the April elections.
Wisconsin law allows municipal clerks to send deputies into nursing homes to help residents complete absentee ballots. The state Elections Commission banned deputies from entering the homes in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold, saying such visits could jeopardize residents’ health. The ban remained in place for the November election despite Republican concerns that it could enable voter fraud in nursing homes.
The Legislature’s Republican-controlled administrative rules committee this month challenged the commission to show how it can legally ban the visits. It also ordered the commission to promulgate the ban as an emergency rule. The commission is scheduled to discuss the committee’s orders during a meeting Tuesday.
Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe recommended that commissioners drop the ban. She wrote in a memo to them that it’s clear Republicans on the rules committee believe the commission lacks the authority to ban the visits and will strike down any emergency rule extending the prohibition.
The election is set for April 6. The only statewide race on the ballot is for state schools superintendent. Pecatonica Area School District Superintendent Jill Underly and former Brown Deer Superintendent Deborah Kerr are vying to replace outgoing state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor.
Outdoor activity surges across state during pandemic
MADISON — It might be no surprise that outdoor activity in Wisconsin increased last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new report Thursday from the Wisconsin Policy Forum attempts to quantify just how much more state residents were getting out of the house.
Park visits, sporting goods sales and fishing licenses all increased last year in the face of canceled indoor events and cautions about the dangers of catching the virus while around other people inside, the report found.
The nonpartisan policy think tank suggests that state and local officials should consider increasing investments on parks, public lands, boat ramps and other green space to handle the higher demand.
Examples of increased outdoor activity include:
• 13.2% increase in fishing license sales between March 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, compared with the same period the year before. Fishing license sales were at their highest point in five years.
• 42% increase in state park vehicle stickers over the first 11 months of 2020 compared with all of 2019.
• Nearly 33% increase in trail passes purchased from April through December 2020 compared with the year before.
• Sporting goods sales increased from 5.9% of all sales tax collected between March and November in 2019 to 26.4% over the same eight months last year.
Foxconn could build electric vehicles in Wisconsin
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Foxconn Technology Group said Wednesday it has signed a deal with a California startup to build electric cars, conceivably at Foxconn’s facility in Wisconsin.
Details of the agreement with electric car company Fisker are expected in the coming months. However, Fisker chairman and chief executive Henrik Fisker told the Wall Street Journal that Foxconn’s property in Mount Pleasant would be an “obvious” choice for producing the vehicles.
A statement by Foxconn did not specifically say that the project would wind up in Mount Pleasant, but it did not dismiss the possibility.
Production would begin by end of 2023 and begin with Fisker’s second vehicle codenamed “Project PEAR,” for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution,” the joint agreement said.
Foxconn would manufacture 250,000 Fisker vehicles per year.