Teacher charged with sexually exploiting student
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A southeastern Iowa high school teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually exploiting a student at his school.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release that Eusebio Jimenez Jr., 33, was charged Thursday with sexual exploitation by a school employee. Jimenez is a Spanish language teacher in the Columbus Community High School. Superintendent Gary Benda said Jimenez has been suspended pending the outcome of his criminal case.
Investigators say an underage student reported in November that he had been sexually exploited by Jimenez.
Authorities investigating fish kill in creek
JEFFERSON — Authorities are trying to find the source of a fish kill in a central Iowa creek.
The Iowa Natural Resources Department said in a news release Wednesday that U.S. Agricultural Department employees sampling a stream noticed the dead fish in Hardin Creek, about 2 miles east of Jefferson in Greene County. It’s uncertain how many fish have died.
The Iowa department said the affected area is at least 3 miles long.
Woman accused of stealing from employer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A woman has been accused of stealing $69,000 from her employer in Cedar Rapids.
Linn County court records say Kelly Bentow, 37, is charged with two counts of theft.
The records say Bentow paid herself unearned commissions of around $35,500 and misappropriated vendor payments and customer credits totaling $33,500 while working for Midwest Home Distributors.