Neighbors oppose expansion of Madison homeless shelter
MADISON, Wis. — A group of neighbors in Madison is appealing a city board’s decision to approve expansion of a homeless shelter and allow the development of low-cost housing on the city’s east side.
The State Journal reported that the Madison Plan Commission earlier this month gave the Salvation Army permission to increase the capacity of the shelter from 150 people to 350. The agency says the current shelter is outdated and turns away as many homeless people as it takes in.
Opponents say the $25 million redevelopment project would draw more crime to the area.
The city plans to review the appeal to see if it meets the requirement of having 20% of owners within 200 feet of the Salvation Army’s project site.
Salvation Army officials could not be reached for comment.
Man who took part in Rockford carjacking sentenced to 21 years
Rockford, Ill. — A man who was convicted of a carjacking in which a woman was pulled from her car and pistol whipped in Rockford last year has been sentenced to prison.
The Rockford Register Star reported that 19-year-old Marquest Friar, who had been found guilty of aggravated vehicular hijacking and resisting a police officer, was sentenced this week to 21 years in prison. He was one of three suspects arrested and the second one to be sentenced to prison. A 16-year-old was also arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear if his case is still pending.
The crime happened last December. A 40-year-old woman was at a stop sign was attacked by three armed suspects who drove off with her car before they crashed while being chased by police and arrested.
Legislators look to expand convict release notifications
MADISON, Wis. — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking to expand notifications when serious criminals are released from prison.
The legislators introduced a bill Wednesday that calls for the Department of Corrections to notify police in the community where the convict will reside, work or attend school. Crimes requiring notification would include homicide, sexual assault, incest with a child and child enticement.
The department also would be required to notify schools and community groups if they request information about the release.
Democratic Rep. Tod Ohnstad is one of the bill’s co-sponsors. He says the public deserves to know serious convicts are about to be released.
State law already requires similar notifications when sex offenders are released.
Officials with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Wisconsin chapter didn’t immediately respond to an email.