A Special Olympics Iowa event has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The organization announced today that it is canceling the 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament this weekend in Iowa City.
“The health and safety of the Special Olympics Iowa community, including our athletes, volunteers, and employees, are our top priority,” John Kliegl, Special Olympics Iowa president and CEO, said in a press release.
The release notes that Special Olympics serves a population “where many are at a heightened risk” to complications of coronavirus disease.