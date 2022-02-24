Sen. Thomas Cullerton quits, to plead guilty to embezzlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois state senator resigned Wednesday just before indicating his intention to plead guilty in a federal embezzlement case.
Democrat Thomas E. Cullerton, of Villa Park, gave up his seat of nearly 10 years and his lawyer told U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman that a trial would not be necessary over a charge Cullerton accepted $275,000 in salary and benefits from the Teamsters union for a no-show job.
Gettleman set a change of plea hearing of March 8 for the 52-year-old Cullerton, part of a Chicago political family that dates to the Great Fire of 1871. He is also a distant cousin of former Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat.
Cullerton, whose case was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 on 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and employee benefit plans and one count of making false statements in a health care matter.
Prosecutors allege that from 2013 to 2016, Cullerton collected $188,320 in salary, bonuses and allowances from the Teamsters, $64,068 in health and pension contribution and $21,678 in reimbursed medical bills while doing little or no work for the labor union.
Lawsuit filed over woman’s suicide in Chicago police custody
The sister of a woman who died by suicide while in Chicago policy custody sued the city, alleging that officers failed to recognize she was in the midst of a mental health crisis and did not properly monitor her in a holding cell.
The federal lawsuit, filed Tuesday, names the city of Chicago and 10 police officers involved with the December 2021 arrest of Irene Chavez, 33, on a misdemeanor battery charge following an incident at a bar.
Chavez died Dec. 18 at a hospital after hanging herself in a cell, the suit says.
The complaint, which seeks unspecified damages, accuses officers of violating the American With Disabilities Act when they arrested Chavez and of denying her basic medical care after she repeatedly asserted she was a military veteran dealing with post-tramautic stress disorder.
Man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa — A man who said he shot another Waterloo man last year in self-defense was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder.
A jury convicted Stephen Devon Phillips, 29, on Wednesday in the killing of 30-year-old Terrell Bernard Flowers on May 15, 2020, the Courier reported.
Phillips took the stand in his own defense last week, saying Flowers had knocked him to the floor during a fight, strangled him and then stood over him with a gun. Phillips said he was defending himself when he pulled his own gun and shot Flowers.
But investigators said the shooting followed an argument between the two men earlier in the day during a gathering at a Waterloo home. Police said Phillips was told to leave the house and that he told people on his way out that he would return and “shoot up the place.”
Phillips faces a mandatory term of life in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date. He is already serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree robbery for taking a car at gunpoint moments after the fatal shooting.
Wisconsin Assembly OKs making it felony to threaten health workersMADISON, Wis. — It would be a felony to threaten a health care worker under a bipartisan bill the Wisconsin Assembly passed on Wednesday.
Health care providers told stories at a public hearing earlier this month about times where patients have threatened doctors and others who were attempting to provide them care.
The measure makes it a felony to threaten a health care worker in their official capacity or in reaction to something that happened at a health care facility. It also extends to family members of a health care provider.
It would be punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The Assembly passed it on a voice vote with no debate. The measure must pass the Senate and be approved by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.
Wisconsin Assembly passes bill related to gun makers, lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly passed a Republican-authored bill Wednesday that would limit gun and ammunition manufacturers’ legal liability, a move that could protect them from big payouts following a mass shooting.
Under the bill, no one could sue gun or ammunition manufacturers for damages relating to the lawful design, marketing or illegal use of their products. People could still sue for breach of contract or death and damages resulting from a defect in a product’s design.
The bill now heads back to the Senate, which approved a nearly identical version in November. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has pushed for gun control measures, is expected to veto it.
Wisconsin Assembly passes bill raising age for tobacco, vaping
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill Wednesday that would bring the state into compliance with federal law and raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.
Federal law changed in 2019 and Wisconsin retailers have been enforcing the higher age limit. Because of that, the change in state law will have a minimal effect on how much tax revenue comes into the state, according to Wisconsin revenue officials.
The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote and it now heads to the Senate. If it passes there, it would head to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.
Wisconsin Assembly targets food delivery services
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly passed a bipartisan proposal Wednesday that would make it easier for restaurants to stop delivery services from adding them to their apps without their permission.
The bill would require those delivery services to remove a restaurant from its digital network within three days if the restaurant requests it.
As introduced, the measure would have required restaurant owners to agree to be listed on the apps and to ensure the menus listed are accurate. But the bill as passed would only allow for restaurants to opt out of being included on the apps.
The Assembly passed it on a voice vote with no debate. Senate must pass the bill before it would go to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.