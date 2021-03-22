QAnon backer accused of firing paintball rounds at soldiers
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a QAnon supporter arrested Friday for allegedly firing paintball rounds at two reservists in a Milwaukee suburb recently traveled to Washington, D.C. and promised violence there.
Prosecutors say Ian Alan Olson, 31, of Nashotah, drove a car spray-painted with QAnon slogans to the Wisconsin Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee on March 15 and shouted, “This is for America” before firing two or three paintball rounds at the soldiers. His gun then jammed.
The rounds did not hit the reservists, one of whom tackled Olson and held him to the ground until police arrived.
Olson is charged in federal court with attacking U.S. servicemen on account of their service and assaulting officers. He is charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court with two misdemeanor counts of attempted battery and one count of disorderly conduct, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Olson’s public defender could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Federal court documents accuse Olson of telling intake staff at the Waukesha County Jail that he had just returned from Washington, where he failed to deliver his message. He allegedly said he would cause a “mass casualty” event and that people would remember his name.
“I am ready for this. How many people need to die for a message to get across,” he said, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors said Olson owns armor-piercing bullets and several guns.
Authorities issue wildfire warning
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin authorities are warning residents about weather conditions after more than 30 wildfires were reported throughout the state Saturday.
Much of the state is under a burn ban due to forecasts of low relative humidity, gusty south winds and above normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
Authorities said there were 36 fires reported over 100 acres, mostly in northern and central Wisconsin, and at least five structures were burned.
The fire danger is listed as high or very high for 71 of the state’s 72 counties, the Department of Natural Resources said. Vilas County is under a moderate fire warning.
The weather service said there has been little or no snow pack and mild temperatures throughout the month, as well as below normal winter snowfall.
Forecasters are not expecting rain in Wisconsin until at least Monday night.
Suspect in death of woman in Ames arrested
AMES, Iowa — A man is now in custody and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a woman in Ames in February.
KCCI-TV reported Sunday that police in Des Moines arrested Richard Fleck after he allegedly assaulted a woman.
Fleck had been sought for several weeks following the death of Ranea Bell. She was found dead in an apartment in February.
Fleck was booked into the Story County jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.