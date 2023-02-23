Abortion takes center stage in Wisconsin Supreme Court election
MADISON, Wis. — National groups on both sides of the abortion fight on Wednesday pledged significant spending in the race for a pivotal seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, tossing the perennial battleground state into the spotlight of the searing debate over abortion access.
The winner of the April 4 general election will determine majority control of the court, which is expected to rule on cases affecting abortion, gerrymandered legislative districts and voting rights heading into the 2024 presidential election. The court has a 4-3 conservative tilt.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who campaigned as an abortion rights supporter and received the most votes in Tuesday’s primary, wasted no time attacking her Republican-backed opponent, Dan Kelly. Both are seeking to replace a retiring conservative justice.
Protasiewicz launched a pair of new television ads Wednesday, including one labeling Kelly an “extremist” because of his position on abortion. Kelly is endorsed by the state’s three largest anti-abortion groups, while Protasiewicz is endorsed by EMILY’s List, which works nationwide to elect Democratic abortion rights supporters.
State and national Planned Parenthood political groups say they expect to spend in the seven figures, but would say only that their total would be more than $1 million to support Protasiewicz.
Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, one of the most influential groups in the anti-abortion movement, said it had committed “six figures” to helping elect Kelly during the primary campaign through mailers, phone calls and text messages. The group said in a statement that it plans to continue supporting Kelly during the general election through its Women Speak Out campaign organization.
Former Wisconsin Democrat state lawmaker sentenced to 33 months
MADISON, Wis. — A former state lawmaker who once served as Wisconsin’s tourism secretary has been sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to failing to pay nearly $200,000 in employment taxes.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced former state Sen. Kevin Shibilski on Tuesday. Shibilski, 61, a Democrat from Merrill, represented the 24th Senate District from 1995 to 2002, when he unsuccessfully ran in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. He later served as state tourism secretary under Gov. Jim Doyle.
He pleaded guilty last year to willfully not paying about $197,500 in federal employment taxes for two companies linked to an electronic equipment recycling operation he ran about 10 years ago, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
In exchange for Shibilski’s guilty plea, the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss all other charges on which a grand jury indicted him in September 2020, including eight counts of wire fraud and storing and disposing of hazardous waste without a permit.
Prep gymnastics coach sentenced to 96 years for sexual assault of teen
JOLIET, Ill. — A former suburban Chicago girls gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 96 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage gymnast about a decade ago, prosecutors said.
Jose Vilchis, 72, was sentenced Tuesday by a Will County judge after a jury convicted him last year of eight counts of criminal sexual assault. The Will County States Attorney’s office said Vilchis sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Channahon in 2013 and 2014, when he was a coach at I&M Gymnastics. During his four-day trial last June, jurors also heard evidence that Vilchis had engaged in sexual crimes against three other teenage girls going back as far as 1997.
MILWAUKEE — A 5-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found, Milwaukee police said.
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The boy was transported to a hospital, Children’s Wisconsin, where he died, police said.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Elijo Gonzalez.
Two men, ages 58 and 35, were arrested for leaving an unattended firearm, police said. Charges are pending.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the boy’s death “extremely upsetting.”
“I can’t fathom any reason why this 5-year-old should be dead. My heart aches for the families of all children hurt by gunfire.” Johnson said
