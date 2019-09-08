ESPN College GameDay coming to Ames

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University will host ESPN College GameDay for the first time in school history.
The network’s signature college football pregame show will be broadcast in Ames ahead of Iowa State’s home game against Iowa in the annual Iowa Corn CyHawk Series Saturday, according to a press release from the Iowa State Athletics Department.
ESPN confirmed the site selection on social media, tweeting, "AMESDAY IT IS!"
Kickoff for the game is 3 p.m. on FS1.
“We are thrilled to have Gameday in Ames for the first time in school history,” Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell stated in the press release. “College football Saturdays are an event, and ESPN has done a tremendous job in promoting this great game with GameDay. We are excited to showcase our great university, football program and fans to a national audience. I know our fans will be thrilled to a part of this special event.”
ESPN College GameDay begins broadcasting at 8 a.m.
Saturday’s game will be the 67th meeting between Iowa State and Iowa. The two intrastate rivals could meet as ranked opponents in the Associated Press Top-25 for the first time. Iowa was ranked No. 20 in the latest poll and Iowa State was at No. 25.
ESPN College GameDay’s lineup includes host Rece Davis, analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard and contributors David Pollack and Maria Taylor.