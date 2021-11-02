Police investigating fatal shooting outside lodge in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside the Elks Lodge in Ames where a Halloween party was being held.
Stashaun Brown, 23, of Des Moines, died from his injuries in the late Friday night shooting, police said. Officers were called just before midnight Friday to the lodge for reports of shots fired in a crowd of about 100 people.
Investigators believe a group of people had been fighting before the confrontation escalated into gunfire. Arriving officers found Brown with a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to an area hospital, where he died early Saturday.
No one else was injured, and no arrests had been reported by early Monday.
Des Moines board candidates raising funds for campaignsDES MOINES — Running for a school board seat is getting expensive in Iowa given the current intense interest in how schools are responding to the coronavirus pandemic and teaching history.
The Des Moines Register reports that the 58 candidates running for school board seats in the Des Moines area’s seven largest school districts have collectively raised more than $180,000 for the Nov. 2 elections. In the last two elections, all the candidates in those same districts raised less than $35,000.
Several candidates raised over $10,000 apiece for their races, which is something no candidate did in the 2017 and 2019 elections.
Analysts for national public policy groups say interest in school boards has soared this year as officials debated topics like whether to require masks in schools or the best approach to teaching U.S. history and race.
“I don’t think this is a blip,” said Van Schoales, who is a senior policy director at the Keystone Policy Center. “I think this is going to continue to happen.”
Illinois governor calls gun violence public health crisisCHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared gun violence a public health crisis on Monday, saying $250 million in state and federal money will be directed toward the issue over the next three years.
Public health experts and researchers have called gun violence a public health threat for years. Over the summer, New York declared gun violence a disaster emergency.
Pritzker’s office said about $50 million of the Illinois effort will come from the current state budget with the same approach in the following two years. Community organizations will be able to apply for funding in areas including youth intervention programs, trauma recovery and other mental health services.
Pritzker called it “an unprecedented statewide investment in the pursuit of violence reduction.”