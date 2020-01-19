DOJ: Suspect fatally shot by police in Wausau fired 1st
WAUSAU, Wis. — Wisconsin authorities say a suspect who was fatally shot by police in Wausau was trying to steal vehicles and fired at officers first.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice said both Wausau officers and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were called to the city’s west side around 6:30 p.m. Thursday about someone trying to steal vehicles.
Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven told reporters Friday that seconds after officers confronted the armed suspect, the suspect fired at police numerous times. The DOJ said the suspect also fired at a vehicle with a person inside.Authorities say police shot back at the suspect, who fell to the ground and was still armed. Bliven said officers “commanded and pleaded with the subject to drop the firearm so medical aid could be rendered.”
Authorities say the suspect pointed the gun at officers, and police shot at the suspect again. The suspect died at the scene.
No police officers or others were hurt. Authorities have not released the name of the person who died or the officers involved, the Wausau Daily Herald reported.
Police have asked the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation to lead the case, which is standard for an officer-involved shooting.
Man found guilty of killing grandmother
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine County jury has convicted a Muscatine man of first-degree murder for the 2018 stabbing death of his grandmother on her birthday.
The jury found Darian Lensgraf, 20, guilty Friday of killing 66-year-old Diana Lensgraf on Dec. 12, 2018, the Muscatine Journal reported. Lensgraf faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced on March 6. He will remain behind bars until his sentencing.
Lensgraf was arrested shortly after the killing when a convenience store clerk called 911 to report that the then-19-year-old Lensgraf was in the store holding a bloody knife. About 15 minutes earlier, police had received another call reporting that a woman was found stabbed to death at a home in Muscatine.
Lensgraf told police during an interview that he took the knife to her home with the intent to kill her. Prosecutors argued that Lensgraf killed his grandmother after she kicked him out of her home, leaving him homeless. Lensgraf’s defense attorney had argued that he was not guilty by reason of insanity.