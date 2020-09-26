2 top officials removed from Davenport school district
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa school regulators temporarily removed Friday the top two officials in the Davenport school district amid concerns about inequities in discipline for minority students, inadequate special education and school safety.
The State Board of Education decided to replace Superintendent Robert Kobylski and Chief Financial Officer Claudia Wood while the district rectifies deficiencies, the Des Moines Register reported.
The Iowa Department of Education said in a news release that Davenport schools had consistently failed to make progress on goals outlined by the state over the past three years and called the decision “a critical step” toward ensuring a quality education in a safe and secure environment.
Davenport was cited in 2018 after officials determined a higher percentage of minority students were being identified for special education services. The state also found that more minority students were subject to suspension and expulsion.
The district was placed on conditional accreditation in May 2019.
The Department of Education said the district’s final report lacked sufficient progress to address school safety concerns and to ensure minority students are treated fairly. It also did not show significant progress on financial stability.
“This call for a change in leadership is a step warranted by Davenport top school officials’ inaction,” the news release said.
Madigan won’t testify before special committee
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, in a Friday letter, said he won’t testify before a special committee looking into his conduct in connection with a utility’s alleged bribery scheme designed to curry favor with the Democrat.
The committee, formed at the request of House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs, is to probe Madigan’s activities in a scheme relating to Commonwealth Edison. Durkin accuses Madigan of engaging in conduct unbecoming to a legislator.
In his letter to committee members, which came a day after ComEd officials said they will testify at a Tuesday hearing, Madigan called Durkin’s actions politically motived and designed to garner free media for himself and his political candidates.
ComEd entered a criminal agreement with the U.S. Justice Department in July to pay a $200 million fine for its role in a bribery conspiracy in exchange for cooperation in U.S. Attorney John Lausch’s ongoing investigation. As part of the agreement, the utility giant admitted it engaged in bribery with the House speaker in exchange for favorable legislation. Madigan has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
In his letter to committee members, Madigan wrote he was never told of any attempt by ComEd to influence him by hiring people he recommended.
Wheelman sentenced to 66 years in fatal shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — A 24-year-old Peoria man who prosecutors contended drove a car from which a passenger shot and killed a man in another vehicle has been sentenced to 66 years in prison.
The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that Jamal Younger was sentenced on Friday, days after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of Jordan Allison.
Younger maintained through two trials — the first of which ended in a hung jury — that he did not know his passenger would open fire.
The alleged gunman has never been arrested.
Iowa man charged with murder
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting last weekend of a woman there.
Denharrio Lewil, 18, appeared in a Webster County court on the charge Wednesday, when his bond was set at $1 million cash, The Messenger reported. Lewil had initially been charged with attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded to murder on Wednesday, a day after the victim died.
Lewil stands accused in the death of 18-year-old Jlynn Beason, of Fort Dodge. Police said the shooting happened early last Sunday morning when Lewil and Beason’s brother got into an argument. Police believe Lewill pulled a gun and, targeting Beason’s brother, shot several times at the car the brother and Beason was in.
Byron tries to save nuclear plant
BYRON, Ill. — A local panel was recently formed in an Illinois community in hopes of preventing a nuclear energy company from closing its plant.
Byron Station Response Committee plans to develop a “collaborative, broad-based response” to Exelon’s announcement of its intent to close the company’s Byron Station in September 2021.
Superintendent Buster Barton, of Byron School District, is a member of the group. He said it was created after people reached out following the announcement.
The Byron School Board convened the first meeting on Sept. 10, Sauk Valley Media reported. Last year, the district received more than $19.1 million in taxes from the plant.
“It just goes to show you how much our community cares about our school district and how important the power plant is to our funding,” Barton said in a press release.
The panel said it will need legislative action to support their goal.
“We need to start small in our own local communities to share information and build an understanding to extend our network and message to the surrounding communities and, indeed, all of Illinois,” Byron Mayor John Rickard said.
The group hopes that when the spring legislative session begins, there will be a bill prepared to save the plant.