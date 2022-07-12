He said the Legislature’s two-year session ended in March and lawmakers aren’t coming back to do anything before the new session starts in January so it makes sense to enter the private sector now.
The Kaukauna Republican was first elected to the Assembly in 2010 and just months later helped pass Act 10, then-Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to strip most public workers of their union rights. The GOP caucus made him assistant majority leader in 2013 and majority leader in 2015.
Republican Reps. Mike Kuglitsch and Tyler Vorpagel also resigned early after announcing they won’t seek reelection.
Michael Best Strategies announced it had hired Kuglitsch on June 14, about a month after Kuglitsch announced he wouldn’t run again. Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin officials announced on June 6 that they had hired Vorpagel, just five days after he announced he wouldn’t seek reelection.
Republican Rep. Samantha Kerkman resigned on June 7 after she won election as Kenosha County executive in April.
Green Bay woman pleads not guilty in dismemberment slaying
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Green Bay has pleaded not guilty.
Taylor Schabusiness, 24, was arraigned in Brown County Circuit Court last week on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault, WLUK-TV reported.
A criminal complaint accuses Schabusiness of strangling Shad Thyrion last February at a Green Bay home, sexually abusing him and dismembering his body, parts of which were found in various locations in the house and a vehicle.
Brown County sheriff’s officials say Schabusiness removed an electronic monitoring device she wore for an earlier crime just hours before Thyrion was killed. A warrant was issued for her arrest, but she wasn’t located until after the crime occurred.
An earlier ruling by a judge found Schabusiness competent to stand trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.