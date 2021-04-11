Prosecutors: 13-year-old boy fatally shot by police was with man who fired gun
CHICAGO — A young man who was with a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last month fired the rounds that drew the officer’s attention, prosecutors said Saturday.
Ruben Roman, 21, is seen on video firing the weapon that brought police to the Little Village neighborhood on the night of March 29. He and 13-year-old Adam Toledo fled the scene together, with officers in pursuit, prosecutors said.
Roman was arrested as another officer chased Toledo, who was holding a gun when the officer shot him, prosecutors said. That gun matched the spent cartridge casings that were found in the area where Roman was firing, prosecutors said.
“If the defendant does not bring the 13-year-old with him, if he doesn’t bring his gun with him while on gun offender probation, if he doesn’t shoot that gun seven to eight times on a city street with the victim standing in arms length of him while he’s firing those shots … none of it would have happened,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in court, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Roman’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood, vigorously rejected the implication that Roman is responsible for Toledo’s death, noting that the gun was allegedly recovered from Toledo.
“The victim is dead at the hand of the Chicago police officers, not my client,” she said, calling Toledo’s death “tragic.”
Roman was ordered held on $150,000 bond on charges of child endangerment and gun possession.
Madison woman charged with homicide in man’s heroin overdose death
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a Madison woman with homicide after she allegedly supplied heroin to a man at a hotel in early January and then tried to move his body out of the building on a luggage cart after he overdosed.
Jatziry Ceniceros-Martinez, 26, was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide in 33-year-old Luis Ochoa-Zelaya’s death. She was charged with a host of other counts as well, including attempting to hide a corpse and prostitution.
CHICAGO — A toddler shot in the head while riding in a car on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive has been removed from a medically induced coma but remains in critical condition, a doctor said Saturday.
Kayden Swann remains on a ventilator to help with his breathing in Lurie Children’s Hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, the unit’s medical director and the hospital’s associate chief medical officer.
The 21-month-old boy “continues to demonstrate positive improvements,” after the Tuesday shooting, Malakooti said.
The shooting occurred Tuesday near Grant Park on the city’s South Side. Police have said one driver would not let another enter a lane of traffic. Kayden was riding in a car driven by his grandfather. A woman jumped out of the car with the child and someone drove them to Northwestern Memorial Hospital before the boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.
The person who shot Kayden has not been arrested.