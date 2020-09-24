Sen. Charles Grassley, R- Iowa, insisted Wednesday that he is not a hypocrite for going back on a statement he made to constituents four years ago about whether the Senate should take up nominations for U.S. Supreme Court justice during an election year.
Grassley drew condemnation from Democrats in 2016 when, as Judiciary chairman, he blocked confirmation hearings for Merrick Garland, who was nominated to the high court after Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly in February 2016.
At the time, Grassley cited “the Biden Rule” in holding up the process. The reference to such a “rule” stemmed from a speech given by then-Sen. Joe Biden in 1992 that the Senate should not fill a Supreme Court vacancy until after the presidential election.
He said Wednesday he’s not going back on his word because his answer was conditioned on being chairman and being in a position to decide whether to move forward on a nomination. Since he’s not the chairman, a post now held by Sen. Lindsey Graham, he’s not inconsistent, he said.
“If people read my entire statement, they can’t accuse me of being hypocritical because I’m not chairman now. I’m within what I said in 2016,” he said on a telephone call with Iowa reporters.
Audit: Reynolds’ appointment illegal
DES MOINES — A state audit released this week asserts that Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed the director of the Iowa Department of Corrections in a process that violated state law.
Reynolds named department veteran Beth Skinner as director in June 2019, replacing retiring interim Director Dan Craig, and the Iowa Senate approved Skinner’s appointment in February.
But state law requires the Iowa Board of Corrections to recommend qualified individuals to the governor when a vacancy for corrections director exists, the audit found. That didn’t happen in Skinner’s case, the audit said.
It was not immediately clear what — if any — action would be taken as result of the audit.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday continued to champion Illinois as a leader in testing for the coronavirus during a period when he faces some of the sharpest criticism for his social restrictions to stop the virus.
Two days after announcing that Illinois had become the fifth state to conduct more than 5 million tests, the Democrat said it is averaging 52,000 tests a day to become “the best testing state between the two coasts.”
“Those accomplishments contribute mightily to our ability to monitor and squash the spread of the virus in our communities,” Pritzker said at a news conference in Chicago.
Public health officials reported 1,848 new infections on Wednesday, with 22 additional deaths. Illinois has now witnessed 8,508 deaths among 279,114 infections since the pandemic hit Illinois in late winter.
Woman charged with hospital assaults
LA CROSSE, Wis. — A 35-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after being accused of assaulting two nurses in the emergency room of Mayo Clinic in La Crosse.
Felicia Foster was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Tuesday with two felony counts of battery to an emergency medical provider and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. A $1,000 signature bond was set.
Foster was taken by ambulance to the ER last July and appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant.
Prosecutors say Foster became combative during treatment and punched one nurse several times, including once in the face causing a slight jaw dislocation. The other nurse was punched in the shoulder.
Foster was given a chemical restraint.