EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply.
The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. In a letter to state officials, Regan said the agency determined the waiver is necessary “to minimize or prevent disruption of an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers.”
The waiver lifts a Clear Air Act requirement that lower-volatility gasoline be sold in the states during summer months to limit ozone pollution. It is in effect until Sept. 15, the EPA said.
BP said its refinery in Whiting, Ind., experienced an electrical fire Wednesday. No one was hurt, and the fire was put out, but it caused a loss of utilities in other parts of the refinery, forcing at least a partial shutdown. The refinery is located along Lake Michigan’s shoreline about 15 miles southeast of Chicago, according to the company.
The company said Sunday it is working toward a “phased restart of the refinery,” but no date was given.
Governors in all four states requested the EPA waivers, according to the EPA’s letter. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said the refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois.
Prison supervisor arrested for allegedly having sex with inmateSTURTEVANT, Wis. — A female prison supervisor has been arrested for allegedly having repeated sexual encounters with an inmate in her office.
The Racine Journal Times reported Saturday that sheriff’s investigators received allegations Wednesday that the 37-year-old Racine Correctional Institution supervisor was having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Investigators learned she had given the inmate a cellphone and seized the device. They found photos and messages that supported the allegations.
The inmate told investigators he had sex with the supervisor between 20 and 40 times since April.
Investigators confronted the supervisor on Thursday. She is being held in the Racine County Jail on $1.1 million cash bail.
The Associated Press is not naming the supervisor because she has not yet been charged.
Mason City schools fined for river pollutionA company hired to construct the Mason City school district’s new indoor pool and fieldhouse pumped sediment-laden water into the nearby Winnebago River late last year, a violation of state water quality rules, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR recently fined the school district $8,000 for the violation.
It happened Nov. 19, 2021, after Henkel Construction Company had excavated a dish for the pool and dug into a swath of clay. The dish began to fill with groundwater, and workers pumped it into a storm drain that flows into the river, the DNR reported.
“It was very heavily clay-laden water that was coming out of that hole,” said Dan Bratrud, an environmental specialist for the DNR who investigated the incident. “It was going directly into a storm drain that was less than a quarter mile from the river.”
Bratrud estimated that workers pumped hundreds or thousands of gallons of the dirty water over the course of about six hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.