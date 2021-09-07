Common respiratory disease spreading quickly
MADISON — Pediatricians and public health officials say a common respiratory disease that most children can easily deal with is spreading earlier than usual in Wisconsin.
The disease, called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is common in kids under age 2 and usually results in mild symptoms. But it can be severe in infants and older adults.
The symptoms for RSV are similar to that of COVID-19, so officials say testing for COVID-19 is important so children can stay home if needed.
University of Wisconsin Health pediatrician Greg DeMuri told Wisconsin Public Radio that some children are getting both illnesses at once, which can extend recovery time and make it hard to diagnose what is wrong.
“We don’t know if that is worse than just COVID alone or just RSV alone. There’s some inclination it might be, and it certainly complicates the situation,” said DeMuri.
Cases of RSV usually increase in the winter, but in Wisconsin, RSV cases started climbing in July and have been going up ever since. The most current Weekly Respiratory Report from the state Department of Health Services says that as of Aug. 21, 1,630 patients had been tested for RSV and 298 were positive.
DeMuri called this an “explosion” of infections and said it surprised doctors and public health officials.
Hand-washing and wiping down surfaces is especially important with RSV since it’s transmitted primarily by touch, DeMuri said.
State cranberry crop on pace for average harvest
JUNCTION CITY — Wisconsin’s cranberry crop is expected to end up being about average — or maybe even above average — by the time harvest begins in about a month.
The U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee forecast in August that Wisconsin growers will produce 4.92 million barrels this year. But Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association executive director Tom Lochner said this year’s estimated crop is closer to the state’s average of 5.5 million barrels.
“We still have a few weeks to go before we start harvesting and the continued warm weather might help the fruit size up a little bit,” Lochner told Wisconsin Public Radio.
Dave Hansen, manager of DuBay Cranberry Company in Junction City, said this summer’s weather was warmer and drier than he prefers, but the crop ended up looking good.
“It looks like it’s going to be an average or little above-average crop for us here at DuBay,” Hansen said. “It’s finally cooling off and right now, it’s got the hint of fall coming. So it’s just right around the corner.”
Lochner said this year’s crop will be larger than what growers have brought in over the last two years. Wisconsin’s 2020 crop totaled 4.64 million barrels; 2019 totaled 4.67 million.
Lochner said the COVID-19 pandemic has helped boost domestic sales of the fruit, with more people consuming cranberry juice and dried fruit at home, while international sales tapered off during the pandemic, perhaps due to tariffs. The European Union has maintained a 25% tariff on U.S. cranberry products.
The pandemic has also created labor issues for the cranberry industry. Lochner said some cranberry growers have been working to bring in migrant workers from southern states to help this fall.
Hansen said DuBay has been investing in more automated technology in recent years to help reduce annual labor needs.
Afghan refugees being offered COVID-19 vaccines
MADISON — Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy are being offered free COVID-19 vaccines — one of many precautions being taken at the military base to prevent the spread of the virus.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said all Afghans and U.S. residents coming from Afghanistan are tested for COVID when they first arrive to the U.S. and have the option to get a COVID-19 vaccine either at the airport or at Department of Defense facilities.
Fort McCoy is one of eight U.S. military bases that’s temporarily housing Afghans who have fled their country after the recent collapse of the government to the Taliban. The base can host up to 13,000; as of Friday, 8,780 refugees had arrived.
The Department of Defense shared photos of refugees receiving shots of the vaccine at Fort McCoy, which is 40 miles east of La Crosse and the Mississippi River. Fort McCoy has not yet allowed the media to enter the military base.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that after the refugees arrive, they go through a medical screening and also can receive other free medical services. Staff will also help them apply for immigration status and work authorization, and connect them to relocation services.
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say an infant whose body was discovered Friday was placed outside a Milwaukee funeral home.
Police said the cause of death is undetermined and the case remains under investigation. Police said they are looking for the parents of the child.
The baby was found by employees of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home. The workers noticed a black tote bag in a corner up against the building’s wall. The infant was wrapped in a blanket inside the bag, WJDT-TV reported.
“It’s horrifying,” said Trina Hall, who lives near the scene.
Joyce Felker, executive director of The Parenting Network, told the TV station people who are “in the moment” have other options. It’s legal in Wisconsin to anonymously relinquish an infant less than 72 hours old to a police station or hospital.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Bernie Hoefgen, of Eau Claire, turned 80 in early August and commemorated the milestone by doing something that not a lot of 20-year-olds, much less octogenarians, do: walking 80-plus miles — more than 160,000 total steps — over four days.
This was the 40th consecutive year that Hoefgen used extensive exercise to celebrate turning another page on the calendar.
“When I turned 40 in 1981, I began the tradition of celebrating my birthday by a physical activity,” he said. “I called this the ‘thank God I am not dead yet birthday celebration.’”
Hoefgen, who is retired, said he didn’t start the tradition by walking long distances in the same month as his birthday.
“For 28 years I did a variety of activities,” he said, “beginning with a 10-mile run, which led to running the Twin Cities Marathon five years later. Then I rollerbladed one year and began biking my age in one day.
After 28 years of these activities I began walking my age in four days in 2009,” which continues to this day. “The activity was arbitrary but was always something that was challenging and that I knew I could accomplish. I started walking because biking my age in one day became unpleasant.”
Dr. Martha A. Hidalgo, an internal medicine physician with Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, said it is unusual for an 80-year-old to do what Hoefgen does.
“Inactivity is a global problem for every age group and, certainly, later in life,” she said, “for different reasons of health limitations, cognition, living situation, etc. Although, I have seen senior citizens running the Eau Claire Marathon.”
Hidalgo added that there’s no way to predict at what age a person would be unable to perform strenuous activities.