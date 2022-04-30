Iowa’s D.C. delegation joined together this week to give bipartisan support for more sanctions against Russia and aid for Ukraine as the war continues to devastate the eastern European country.
All four of Iowa’s representatives voted for legislation that encourages seizure of Russian oligarch assets to help pay for Ukraine’s recovery.
The Asset Seizure and Ukraine Reconstruction Act passed the U.S. House, 417- 8, on Wednesday. It would help fund post-war reconstruction, humanitarian aid, refugee resettlement and military aid to Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unprovoked war in Ukraine has caused untold suffering and destruction,” Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra said in a statement. “By confiscating and selling Russian oligarchs’ lucrative assets, we can begin to fund Ukraine’s recovery and support the innocent people who have lost everything in just a few short months.”
Hinson opposes Linn-Mar transgender rule
The Linn-Mar school district voted this week to adopt a new policy for transgender students. Students may create a “gender support plan” with their preferred name and pronouns. The plan will also determine which restrooms and changing rooms the student should use.
The Gazette reports that students in seventh grade or above will have priority over their parents in crafting the plans. That means a transgender teenager could attend school as their preferred gender, even if their guardians disapprove.
School officials said the policy has already been in place informally. The school board voted, 5-2, to officially adopt it.
Dozens of parents spoke in opposition to the plan at a Monday meeting. Rep. Ashley Hinson voiced her opposition with a press release. Hinson said the policy was part of a nationwide trend “of parents being boxed out of decisions that should be made between a parent and their child, not between a school and a child.” Her two sons attend Linn-Mar schools.
“I oppose this policy, and others like it, that wrongly circumvent and undermine parents,” Hinson said.
Miller-Meeks: Expand Title 42
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Rep. Debbie Lesko, an Arizona Republican, introduced a bill this week to expand the powers of the controversial Title 42 order.
Under current law, Title 42 allows the U.S. to expel migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the country.
Miller-Meeks’ proposal would instruct the U.S. to also reject people if allowing them into the country would increase the spread of dangerous narcotics, opiates, fentanyl or other illegal drugs.
“The Biden Administration must forward a thoughtful and detailed plan to protect our border, support law enforcement, and keep our communities safe,” Miller-Meeks said in a statement. “Until that time, Title 42 should remain in place.”
Axne introduces telehealth billU.S. Rep Cindy Axne introduced a bill to allow telehealth services to continue even as COVID-19 precautions end. Axne said telehealth made it easier for rural and older Iowans to access medical care.
“Telehealth visits allow Iowa’s health care providers to meet people where they are, and I am proud to lead this effort to make sure Iowans to continue using vital telehealth services,” she said.
Grassley pushes DHS on sexual harassmentSen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, asking Inspector General Joseph Cuffari to respond to allegations that he delayed or downplayed reports of sexual harassment within the department.
“Sexual harassment and misconduct in agency ranks always demand immediate action,” the letter reads. “Any efforts by an OIG to obscure or downplay the seriousness or pervasiveness of the issue, or to improperly delay releasing evidence of misconduct, are inappropriate.”
Iowa lawmakers address cattle pricing
A pair of hearings in the House and Senate this week highlighted what cattle producers say is an inequitable system that shortchanges them while meatpackers rake in growing profits.
The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry began its consideration Tuesday of two bills co-sponsored by Grassley addressing transparency in cattle-buying arrangements and creating a new U.S. Department of Agriculture office to monitor for anticompetitive actions in the industry.
Feenstra and Axne participated in a House Agriculture Committee hearing Wednesday featuring testimony by the four big U.S. meatpackers.
“Today, consumers are literally paying more for their beef, producers are receiving less for their cattle, and yet your four companies’ net incomes have reached record highs,” Axne said during the hearing. “This is simply not sustainable for producers or consumers. I’ve heard from too many in Iowa who are worried about their ability just to stay in operation and being able to pass it down to the next generation, just like their parents before them, so something has to change.”