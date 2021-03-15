Tyson says a third of Waterloo plant workers vaccinated
WATERLOO, Iowa — Tyson said that about a third of workers at the company’s Waterloo plant have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the Quad-City Times reported on Sunday.
The virus has already sickened about a third of the site’s nearly 3,000 employees, and Waterloo Tyson is linked to at least six worker deaths from the coronavirus.
The company this month hosted vaccination clinics for Waterloo workers and partnered with grocer Hy-Vee to provide shots to Independence, Iowa employees.
About a third of the 265 workers at the Independence plant have been vaccinated, according to Tyson.
Last spring, major outbreaks at a number of meatpacking plants — where workers often stand should-to-shoulder on production lines — forced them to close temporarily because of the number of illnesses and to install additional safety measures. The Waterloo site was among plants temporarily shuttered.
The UFCW union, which represents roughly 80% of the nation’s beef and pork workers and 33% of its poultry workers, estimates that at least 22,000 meatpacking workers have been infected or exposed, and 132 have died of COVID-19.
Officer shot outside Chicago police station
A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday outside a police station on the city’s South Side, according to police.
The officer, whose condition wasn’t known, was taken from the Gresham neighborhood where the shooting occurred to a nearby hospital, police spokesman Tom Ahern said.
The Chicago Tribune reported that a supervisor at the scene told other officers to look for gun-shell casings in the area.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the officer was the intended target and, if he was, what the motive could have been.
The Chicago Sun-Times cited fire department officials as saying the shooting occurred in the middle of the afternoon and that authorities responded to a call of a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Authorities did not release the name of the injured officer.
Crews contain electrical building fire at Green Bay hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Authorities say a fire in an electrical building at St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay Saturday night caused about $100,000 worth of damage.
Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a call about 7:45 p.m. and discovered a small fire in a service room of the adjacent building. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the room.
The hospital remained in full operation during the incident and no patient care was impacted, authorities said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Pritzker touts plan to address poverty and hunger in Illinois
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has touted a new plan for helping end hunger in Illinois that includes improved technology and better collaboration between state agencies and advocacy groups.
Pritzker announced strategies Thursday that he said will better help Illinoisans get connected to nutrition assistance programs and promote better food access.
“We must take an integrative, holistic approach to addressing hunger and poverty,” Pritzker said in a statement.
There’s an emphasis on technology, such as calling for a mobile-friendly applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
Other parts of the plan include a public-private marketing program, making school meal programs run throughout the year and ensuring farmers markets or food pantries are easier to get to, like putting them near transportation hubs or public benefits offices.
The plan comes as the state is facing higher levels of hunger and unemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the pandemic roughly 1.6 million residents of Illinois residents participated in SNAP. In the initial months of the pandemic, the average number of weekly SNAP applications swelled to over 35,000 from 9,000.