Lawyers: Cop video of shooting of 2 Blacks suggests coverup
DES PLAINES, Ill. — A body camera worn by a suburban Chicago police officer who shot a Black couple in their car was only turned on moments after the shooting — a fact that the lawyers representing the woman strongly suggests an attempt to cover up what had happened even before he opened fire.
“It’s like he was trying to cover up a narrative to justify this use of excessive force,” attorney Ben Crump told reporters on Tuesday shortly before the city of Waukegan released six short videos of the events of Oct. 20 to the public.
Waukegan Police have said that the officer, who has not been publicly identified, fatally shot 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and seriously injured 20-year-old Tafara Williams because he feared for his life when the vehicle Williams was driving rolled toward him after a traffic stop.
In one of the videos a woman, presumably Williams, can be heard, asking, “Why’d you shoot us?” and later the officer can be heard telling her that she’d tried to run him over. Later, the officer can be heard telling others who arrived at the scene, presumably fellow officers, that, “They almost ran me over.”
On Wednesday, a day after expressing optimism that investigators would get to the bottom of what happened, attorneys were having none of the officer’s account of what had happened.
“That is the false narrative that we continue to talk about. This police officer has zero — absolute zero — credibility,” Antonio Romanucci said. “There should be no weight given to his self-serving statement for the use of deadly force against what clearly appears to be a stationary car, and his feet were stationary at the same time.”
Man gets life term for murder of Chicago police commander
CHICAGO — A man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a Chicago police commander was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.
Shomari Legghette, 47, received a mandatory life term for the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Cmdr. Paul Bauer because he was convicted of killing a police officer in the line of duty.
Bauer was walking to City Hall on Feb. 13, 2018, when he heard a radio call that a man was running from officers. He gave chase and caught Legghette, who, with Bauer, fell down a stairwell during a struggle before he shot Bauer several times.
During his trial, Legghette’s attorneys claimed their client didn’t know that Bauer was a police officer and that he shot him in self-defense.
At the sentencing hearing, Bauer’s wife, Erin Bauer, told Legghette about the pain he caused.
“To lose someone so violently adds another layer of pain that is indescribable,” she told Legghette.
Bauer’s teenage daughter, Grace, also gave a statement in which she described an alternate world where her father stayed home on the day he was shot.
Legghette, who did not testify during his trial, also gave a statement before sentencing, claiming he was being framed by police and prosecutors. He claimed an officer responding to the scene fired shots down the stairwell that killed Bauer. No evidence was presented at the trial asserting that’s what happened.
“Paul Bauer’s death actually was reckless and egregious when he chose to break protocol and use excessive force,” Legghette told the court.
Plainclothes officers had observed Legghette urinating on a support column, and when an officer called out, Legghette took off running, according to trial testimony.
Prosecutors described Legghette as a “human crime wave” on the day of the shooting, saying he was wearing illegal body armor, and carrying a gun with an extended clip and an ice pick-type weapon. He also had drugs on him, they said.
“He knew he was going back to prison and that it was going to be a long stay based on his record,” Assistant State’s Attorney John Maher said.
Omro man charged with 3 counts in double homicide
OMRO, Wis. — An Omro man accused of killing his wife and a man who was visiting and then trying to set the home on fire with help from another man was charged Wednesday in Winnebago County Court.
Andrew Clark is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted mutilation of a corpse, court records show.
Authorities said Clark shot and killed his wife, 36-year-old Melissa Matz, during an argument, and then killed 40-year-old Levar Wallace, of Appleton, on Oct. 21. Clark and another man, Michael Draine, allegedly put gas soaked rags near one of the victims along with a candle that was used as a makeshift fuse.
A judge on Wednesday set Clark’s bond at $2 million cash and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 4. Clark’s public defender, Morgan Rae, did not immediately return a phone message left by The Associated Press.
Draine, of Hudson, Iowa, was charged earlier with harboring or aiding a felon. His attorney, Amanda Belville, did not immediately respond to a phone message left Wednesday.
Man accused of killing 2, stabbing officer faces new charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A man accused of killing two men in Green Bay last month and stabbing an officer in the face as he was being arrested was charged with those offenses on Wednesday, authorities said.
Court records show that 28-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He faces eight other charges, three of which were tacked on Wednesday.
If convicted, Lemus-Franco could face up to life in prison.
Police say 37-year-old Gerson Alvarez-Franco and 30-year-old Jaime Lemus were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Sept. 28. Authorities eventually located Lemus-Franco in his vehicle and he led officers on a lengthy pursuit. He eventually fled on foot.
As officers closed in on Lemus-Franco, he stabbed one in the face. The officer is recovering from surgery.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Lemus-Franco.
OMAHA, Neb. — An Iowa man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 stabbing death of a Bellevue, Neb., man during a botched robbery.
Raymond Davis, 31, of Des Moines, was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and a weapons count in the death of 39-year-old Brent Quigley, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Davis is one of five people charged in Quigley’s death. Police have said Davis and another man, 47-year-old Christopher Reagan, fatally stabbed Quigley at his home in June 2018 as part of a plan to steal drugs and money from Quigley. Officers found Quigley lying near the front door of his Bellevue home with at least 20 stab wounds.
Reagan was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison in June. Davis faces life in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.
Alisia Cooke, 30, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and awaits sentencing in November. Jonathan Riesgaard, 34, has pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a robbery and also awaits sentencing in November.
Krystal R. Martin, 22, awaits trial on a charge of being an accessory to murder.