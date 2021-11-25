MILWAUKEE — Authorities have identified the body of a woman found in Wisconsin 13 years ago, but are still investigating how she died.
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that they had used DNA samples and dental X-rays from the body, found in a creek in 2008, to identify the dead woman as Amy Marie Yeary. She was 18 at the time of her death and from Rockford, Illinois.
Authorities had buried her in 2011, but exhumed her body in 2018. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating how Yeary died.
“Amy was a victim of human sex trafficking,” said Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt. “She was oftentimes transient, and detectives have learned she had spent time in the Chicago, Beloit and Milwaukee areas in the weeks preceding her death.”
SAXON, Wis. — Authorities say a Minnesota man was shot and killed in an apparent hunting accident in northwestern Wisconsin.
The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the town of Saxon. The caller reported an accidental discharge of a firearm, which left one man with serious injuries.
When responders arrived on the scene, they tried to revive the 65-year-old man but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Saxon is about 95 miles east of Duluth, Minn.
The incident remains under investigation.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable is stepping down next month, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.
Evers appointed Afable to the post in December 2018. Afable had previously worked for American Family Insurance and served as the company’s chief legal officer before joining the Evers administration.
“Mark has been a part of our administration from the very beginning, and his dedication to expanding health insurance access, protecting a competitive insurance marketplace, and building insurance awareness has made a huge difference in our state,” Evers said.
Deputy Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek will serve as interim commissioner upon Afable’s departure.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin deer hunters bagged fewer deer on the opening weekend of the gun season than they did a year ago, wildlife officials said Tuesday.
The state Department of Natural Resources said hunters shot more than 85,800 deer, about 14,000 fewer than the traditional opener last year. That’s a decrease of 14% overall. Hunters shot 7% fewer bucks than a year ago.
The number of deer shot in the northern woods was up by 9%. Those gains were offset by lower numbers in other zones, particularly the southern farmland area, where registrations were down 24%.
More hunters are opting for archery, crossbow and earlier seasons, according to Jeff Pritzl, DNR deer program specialist. Overall hunters have registered more than 179,000 deer so far this year.
“We have seen more of a shift to earlier opportunities,” Pritzl said. “More people had already put a deer in the freezer.”
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin judge has ordered a lifetime of state supervision for a man who was found guilty of murdering a friend but was also suffering from a mental disease.
Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White last week ordered that Ted J. Bruno, 53, be placed in a state mental institution indefinitely. A jury last month found Bruno guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing a friend, Kim Gaida, to death in 2017, but the jury also found Bruno was suffering from a mental disease at the time. Psychiatrists who testified during the trial said Bruno had unspecified schizophrenic spectrum disorder causing psychotic symptoms.
The judge ordered that if Bruno is ever released from the state mental institution, he must remain under the supervision of the state Department of Health Services.