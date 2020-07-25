Threats made over mask ordinance
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police are investigating threats made against city officials over a new mandate requiring face coverings in public buildings because of the coronavirus.
Alderman Randy Scannell, who first proposed the mask ordinance, says one email called him a traitor who must die and that the sender would make sure Scannell would die.
He said it appears multiple people are sending threatening emails to council members and city officials, including the mayor.
Police Chief Andrew Smith said all 12 council members, regardless of how they voted on the ordinance, received at least one of the threats. Smith emailed all city officials, telling them to be vigilant, WLUK-TV reported.
“In our current political climate and being cognizant of peoples’ passion on this subject, I urge each of you to be aware of your surroundings and the people you encounter,” Smith wrote. “Increasing our awareness and taking reasonable steps to ensure our safety is always a good idea, and now is a good time to be a bit more cautious.”
The council spent close to six hours taking public comments and deliberating the ordinance before passing on a 7-5 vote Tuesday night.
Council member Lynn Gerlach called the threats “unsettling” and took them as a sign of how much the mask issue has become a flashpoint.
Animal torture suspect charged
DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities in Des Moines have charged a juvenile with two counts of animal torture in the brutal deaths of a dog and a kitten, officials said.
The incidents were discovered last week at a Des Moines apartment complex, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said Friday in a news release.
Animal Services officers called to the complex on July 17 found an adult dog that had been disemboweled but was still alive, the release said. The ARL said the dog’s injuries were so horrific that officers immediately euthanized the dog to end its suffering. Later the same day, animal officers were again sent to the complex, where they found an 8-week-old kitten that had suffered a traumatic death.
Animal torture in Iowa is an aggravated misdemeanor. The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.
Iowa man charged with murder
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A man has been charged with murder after a woman shot in the head early Thursday in a Des Moines suburb died on Friday at a hospital.
Pleasant Hill police said Bethany Castro, 25, of Des Moines died Friday morning after being shot early Thursday in the suburb just east of Des Moines.
Phillip Koromah, 32, of Pleasant Hill, had initially been charged with attempted murder, but that charge was changed to first-degree murder after Castro’s death, police said.
Officers arrested Koromah after spotting him speeding in a car near where the shooting occurred. He has been held in the Polk County Jail and is awaiting his first appearance in court.
Hog farm leak eyed in fish kill
ALBERT CITY, Iowa — A hog farm manure tank leak was the likely cause of a fish kill in a northwestern Iowa tributary this week, state environmental officials have said.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the leak happened over the weekend near Albert City when an unknown amount of manure was released into the tributary.
On Sunday, the DNR found some dead fish, manure and elevated ammonia levels throughout four miles of the tributary, which connects to the North Raccoon River.
The incident was reported by farm owner Kris Ehlers, who suspected a failed valve on the manure tank, officials said. DNR workers concluded the spill did come from Ehlers’ farm, but was likely coming through underground tile lines.
The agency is working with Ehlers to get the spill cleaned up and is considering appropriate enforcement action to take.
Brawl over ball gameGERMANTOWN, Wis. — Two coaches were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a brawl at a suburban Milwaukee girls basketball game.
Officials said at least three men were causing problems at a Wisconsin Blizzard game against the Wisconsin Playground Elite at Germantown High School Wednesday.
The game was stopped and the men were asked to leave. Police say it’s not clear what was said, but surveillance video shows the men closing in on the bench and throwing a punch that ignited a brawl.
Blizzard president Richard Kuranda says one of the coaches was hit in the eye and had broken bones.
Germantown police are investigating. The Germantown School District, which had rented the gym for the tournament, canceled the remainder of the games.