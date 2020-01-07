Man charged with attempted murder of Iowa officer
SIOUX CITY — A Jan. 21 hearing is scheduled for a Nebraska man accused of shooting at an Iowa State Patrol officer after a traffic stop.
The Iowa charges against Anthony Walls, 27, include attempted murder and armed assault on an officer. Iowa authorities have said Walls was a passenger in a car pulled over in Sioux City on Dec. 26. Walls resisted when a trooper tried to take him into custody and then pulled a gun and fired twice at the trooper before running into South Ravine Park, authorities said. He was caught 20 minutes later.
Walls was in Woodbury County Jail on Monday, awaiting transfer to Omaha, Nebraska, jail records say. He’s charged in Omaha with felony domestic assault on a pregnant woman and with failure to appear to face alcohol charges. The Nebraska records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Walls.
Woman gets 30 months for scheme to sell painkillers
COUNCIL BLUFFS — A woman has been imprisoned for a scheme to fraudulently obtain and sell painkillers in western Iowa’s Cass County.
Rebecca Canfield, 46, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 30 months in prison and 48 months of supervised release after she leaves custody. She’d pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute the drugs and to health care fraud.
Canfield and her co-conspirator Mary Mayo obtained prescriptions for oxycodone by feigning injury and pain to medical professionals, prosecutors said. Canfield then used her Medicare/Medicaid benefits to obtain the drugs from pharmacies and turned them over to Mayo for resale.
Mayo has been sentenced to two years in prison and 48 months of supervised release, prosecutors said.
Investigation clears Clive officer in shooting after chase
CLIVE — Authorities have concluded a Clive police officer was legally justified in shooting a man last month after a chase that ended in a Des Moines neighborhood, police announced Monday.
An investigation by Des Moines police of Clive officer Nicholas Anderson found he was justified in his actions and no charges will be brought against him, Clive police said.
Anderson took part in an incident Dec. 7 that started as a car chase in the suburb of Clive and ended after two men in the car crashed on an interstate off-ramp in Des Moines and ran into a neighborhood.
Anderson shot one of the men after the suspect pulled out a pistol. The officer wasn’t hurt. The suspect remains in the hospital.
The other man was charged on an existing warrant.
Waterloo sued over law limiting criminal record inquiries
WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo is being sued for adopting a measure banning the city and many businesses from asking about applicants’ criminal records in early stages of the hiring process.
The City Council approved the so-called “ban-the-box” ordinance this past fall. It doesn’t let employers ask about an applicant’s criminal history until after making a conditional job offer. It doesn’t become effective until July 1, the lawsuit filed Thursday in Black Hawk County says.
Mayor Quentin Hart told station KWWL that he and the council wouldn’t comment on the litigation, which was filed by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry. It asks the court to bar the city from enforcing the ordinance and declare that the ordinance violates state law.
The measure is intended to ensure people with criminal convictions get a fair chance of getting jobs by encouraging employers not to discard applications only because potential workers check a box stating they have been convicted of a crime.
The measure applies to business with at least 15 employees and the city government.
Opponents predicted it would be challenged in court as violating a state law that prevents cities from adopting rules that exceed or conflict with federal or state law.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by truck on highway
KELLOGG — A Newton bicyclist died early Monday after being hit by a truck in Jasper County.
The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 near Kellogg, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
The bicyclist died at the scene of the crash. He was later identified as Jermey Ray Williams, 43.
The truck driving stayed at the crash site and was cooperating with authorities.
District settles another lawsuit over volunteer’s sex abuse
MARION — The Marion school district has settled the final lawsuit involving student sex abuse by a teenage classroom volunteer.
The lawsuit was filed by parents who said their 5-year-old daughter was molested by the volunteer at Starry Elementary in January 2016. The boy was 15 when he was accused, and he was convicted in January 2017.
The Gazette reported that the settlement was for $2 million. The district’s insurance company already has paid $3.3 million to settle lawsuits brought by other parents of abused children.
Two of the girls who testified at the boy’s trial said they told their parents and a teacher, Diane Graham, that he “hurt” them during “rest time” in 2016, when they were kindergartners at Starry.
Graham later was charged with not reporting the abuse, which prosecutors say allowed it to continue for two more months. She testified that she never saw or heard of any abuse, and she was acquitted in January 2018.