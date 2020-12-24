Woman faces elderly-neglect charge in death
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman is facing a felony charge accusing her of neglect that led to an elderly woman’s death.
Tara M. Edwards, 54, was arrested Wednesday morning and faces one count of intentional dependent adult abuse causing serious injury. It wasn’t immediately clear if Edwards had an attorney.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it began an investigation in February into the death of a 72-year-old woman who suffered from several conditions that prevented her from caring for herself. The sheriff’s office said Edwards was the woman’s primary caregiver.
Authorities said Edwards, who was previously a licensed practical nurse, failed to fill the woman’s prescriptions, failed to take her to medical appointments and failed to provide necessary nutritional supplements.
Authorities said the elderly woman was emaciated and malnourished at the time of her death. The county medical examiner determined the cause of death to be homicide.
Investigation continues into fatal shooting
ADEL — An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in a rural area near Des Moines.
Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Jakob Mash, of Perry. He was fatally shot early Tuesday near the town of Adel. His body was found at an intersection.
Mash was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, but Dallas County Chief Deputy Adam Infante said in a news released that there is not believed to be any danger to the public.
Woman’s death investigated as homicide
LAKE PARK — Police in a small lake community in northwestern Iowa are investigating the death of a woman, and they say it’s being treated as a homicide.
Lake Park officers were called to a home around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the victim inside. Her name and cause of death were not released.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Dickinson County authorities are assisting in the investigation.
Lake Park is a town of about 1,100 residents that sits along Silver Lake near the Minnesota border.
Woman dies in crash near Rockwell City
ROCKWELL CITY — A woman from Minnesota has died after an accident near the western Iowa town of Rockwell City.
The Iowa State Patrol said 28-year-old Rose Kallemeyn, of Jackson, Minn., died Tuesday afternoon. The patrol said her vehicle was rounding a curve on Highway 4 when it crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.
Kallemeyn was ejected and died at the scene. The man driving the other vehicle was unhurt.
Task force formed to promote urban farming
DES MOINES — A new task force in Des Moines will promote urban agriculture and other measures in hopes of bolstering resources for residents with limited access to healthy diets.
City Council members unanimously approved the food security task force Monday.
The seven-member group will work on a volunteer basis with city officials to promote urban farming, research and recommend potential policies and create an online resource guide. The guide will offer information about where to find tools, compost, seeds, laying hens, honey bees and other supplies.