Chicago cites restaurants, gyms for COVID vaccine violations
CHICAGO — Chicago officials have handed out more than 30 citations to businesses for failing to enforce the city’s requirement that people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in many places.
The order took effect Jan. 3, and through Wednesday, the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection agency had issued 32 citations to 16 businesses.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the businesses include restaurants, fitness centers, a swim school and a children’s play space.
Some of the citations were for failing to develop a written policy on performing the vaccination card checks and enforcing it.
Each violation can be punished with a fine between $100 and $10,000.
The city’s order requires anyone who is older than 5 to show proof of vaccination to enter a restaurant, gym or entertainment venue.
CHICAGO — The body of a newborn baby was found inside a duffle bag early Saturday on Chicago’s near North Side, police said.
According to police, the remains of the male baby were found at about 5 a.m. And a spokesman for the city’s fire department, Larry Merritt,, told the Chicago Tribune that a firehouse crew discovered the bag covered in snow when they went outside to shovel snow.
The police department said that its detectives and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office were investigating the baby’s death. No arrests have been made and no cause of death has been determined, according to the police department’s office of news affairs.
Milwaukee man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A 54-year-old Milwaukee man faces hit-and-run charges in connection with a crash in West Allis that killed a woman.
The Journal Sentinel reports Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez was charged Friday with a felony count of hit-and-run involving death.
The crash, which occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Jan. 11, killed 20-year-old Donniesha Harris.
West Allis police received a tip from a resident in Milwaukee that the suspect’s vehicle might be parked in the area.
Police found the car, registered to Martinez Rodriguez, had severe front end damage and had blue tape around the windshield, indicating it had just been replaced. Parts missing from the vehicle were consistent with those found at the scene, police said.
Following his arrest, Martinez Rodriguez told police that while in the car with his friend that morning, he “hit something” while driving to a doctor’s appointment. He said he did not know what he hit.
Police said Martinez Rodriguez said he did not stop or call authorities because “he had a lot of money on him and didn’t want to answer questions.”
Beloit officer who shot man won’t be charged
BELOIT, Wis. — A Beloit police officer who shot a man who was trying to disarm her won’t face any criminal charges, prosecutors said Friday.
The Beloit Daily News reported that Sgt. Shannon Dykstra shot Bautista Almaraz after he tried to take her gun following a traffic accident on Dec. 21.
Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary said Friday that Dykstra acted lawfully. He released a report based on a review by the state Division of Criminal Investigation that found the incident began when Almaraz “threw himself” into a car and then walked away.
Dykstra tried to make contact with Almaraz as he was walking and advised other units that he was having a “mental health issue.” He lunged at Dykstra and grabbed her gun, the report said. A struggle ensued as Dykstra tried to back away. Almaraz ignored her commands to get on the ground and lunged at her multiple times before she finally shot him, the report stated.
The incident was captured on Dykstra’s body camera.
Dykstra remains on administrative leave pending an internal police review. Almaraz survived the shooting and has been charged with trying to disarm a police officer and criminal damage to property.