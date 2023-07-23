The Drake University Harkin Institute of Public Policy & Citizen Engagement has announced its new executive director.
Drake University President Marty Martin named Matthew Reed as the new executive director of The Harkin Institute of Public Policy & Citizen Engagement in a Wednesday announcement. Before taking on this role, Reed served as vice president for academic affairs at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey, and has held other higher education roles at colleges and universities on the East Coast.
Martin said in a news release that Reed’s experience makes him the perfect candidate to lead the institute as it continues to grow. Reed was chosen for the role after executive recruiting firm Koya Partners led a national search, according the release. Reed replaces Joseph Jones, who is now chief of staff at Des Moines University.
“I couldn’t be more honored to lead this vital and essential organization,” Reed said in the release. “This is a critical moment for our democracy and an exciting moment to engage in rigorous, non-partisan research to advance human welfare and opportunity for all. I look forward to working across Iowa and around the world to connect our work to the most critical issues of our time.”
Founded in 2013 by former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, The Harkin Institute handles non-partisan public policy research and analysis relating to issues Harkin faced during his time in office, such as labor and employment, retirement security and people with disabilities, along with civic engagement.
“Matt’s commitment to improving the lives of individuals, families, and communities through effective public policy and increased citizen engagement is deep and inspiring,” Harkin said in the release. “He’s dedicated, collaborative, and visionary. Ruth and I could not be more pleased to we