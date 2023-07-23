The Drake University Harkin Institute of Public Policy & Citizen Engagement has announced its new executive director.

Drake University President Marty Martin named Matthew Reed as the new executive director of The Harkin Institute of Public Policy & Citizen Engagement in a Wednesday announcement. Before taking on this role, Reed served as vice president for academic affairs at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey, and has held other higher education roles at colleges and universities on the East Coast.

