Sen. Grassley pushes for bipartisan federal coronavirus aid package
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday he supports a federal funding package for coronavirus relief but opposes spending “a massive amount of money” to shore up state and local government budgets.
The Iowa Republican and influential chairman of the Senate Finance Committee talked to reporters Wednesday as negotiations picked up speed in Washington surrounding a possible COVID-19 relief package.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer embraced a $908 billion approach that would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit, send $160 billion to help state and local governments, boost schools and universities, revive popular “paycheck protection” subsidies for businesses, and bail out transit systems and airlines.
Grassley said Congress should approve help for families, businesses, schools and communities, and he called for a bill with bipartisan support costing around $500 billion. He added he’d consider something less than $1 trillion.
With Washington deadlocked on aid, governors in some states have called special legislative sessions to consider emergency state virus relief funding. When asked Tuesday if she was considering such a move, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state lacks the money needed.
“This is something Congress needs to do. They need to step up and do their job,” she said.
Grassley said he doesn’t favor big spending for state and local government budgets suffering from loss of revenue during the pandemic.
“I do not support a massive amount of money for state and local relief connected with the COVID,” he said. “I voted once for $150 billion dollars I wouldn’t want to vote for another $150 billion but if it was in the package it wouldn’t stop me from voting for the package.”
The city of Des Moines said in a statement Wednesday that it estimates coronavirus-related revenue losses at $25 million in the current fiscal year, and city manager Scott Sanders said losses will continue well into next year.
Reynolds announced Wednesday she is providing $7 million from existing federal CARES Act funding for a grant program to support arts venues. cultural organizations and artists who have lost significant business or income due to the pandemic. Grants ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 are available through the program administered by the Iowa Arts Council and the State Historical Society of Iowa.
Police make 3rd arrest in robbery of man who was killedWATERLOO — An Iowa woman was arrested Tuesday for her alleged role in the robbery of a Waterloo man who was fatally shot in August.
Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, 40, of Waterloo was arrested on one count of second-degree robbery while at the Black Hawk County Jail where she had been detained for a parole violation, the Waterloo News-Leader reported.
She is accused of helping plan an armed robbery that ended in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vincent Hemenway, police said.
Hemenway was with friends at a garage on Aug. 15 when they were approached a group of men who asked to borrow a lighter. One of the men attempted to walk away with Hemenway’s lighter and then another robber fired at people in the garage.
Police found evidence that Jackson’s cell phone had been used to plan the robbery, sending a map of the target area and a message to bring guns, according to court records.
Two other suspects, Ralpheal Rashee Williams, 29, and Ana H. Berinobis-McLemore, 24, were arrested in August for first-degree robbery.
Police investigate homicide in apartment
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found inside an apartment used by transients as a homicide.
Police said the body found Tuesday appeared to have signs of blunt force trauma. They did not release the gender of the victim, who apparently had been dead about a week, The Sioux City Journal reported.
“Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide and are waiting for an examination by the medical examiner to determine cause of death,” Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.
The person’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives.McClure said the apartment where the body was found appears to have been used by transients as a flop house.
The apartment is the Park Place Apartments, where officers on Nov. 1 found Solomon J. Blackbird, 33, injured from a gunshot. He died later at a hospital.
The two deaths do not appear to be related, McClure said.