Iowa Wesleyan announces closure on May 31 after study of its finances

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant will close in May after providing education opportunities in southeast Iowa since 1842, school officials said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

The Associated Press

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.