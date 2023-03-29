Iowa Wesleyan announces closure on May 31 after study of its finances
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant will close in May after providing education opportunities in southeast Iowa since 1842, school officials said Tuesday.
The school’s trustees voted unanimously to close the private college after the current academic year, according to a news release.
Students will be able to finish their degree programs through agreements with William Penn University, Upper Iowa University, University of Dubuque and Culver-Stockton College.
The trustees said increased operating costs, enrollment trends and a sharp drop in philanthropic giving contributed to the decision to close. They also cited Gov. Kim Reynolds’ denial of a request for $12 million in federal COVID funds.
Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday that an independent accounting firm found Iowa Wesleyan had a $26.1 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, using the campus as collateral, that could be recalled in full in November. She said the firm determined that providing one-time federal funding would not solve the university’s systemic financial issues.
Factory farm, Wisconsin Justice Department settle pollution claim
MADISON, Wis. — The Legislature’s finance committee approved a $215,000 deal Tuesday between the state Justice Department and a factory farm to settle pollution allegations.
According to an analysis by the Legislature’s attorneys, the agreement will settle allegations that Kinnard Farms improperly spread manure in Kewaunee and Door counties between 2018 and 2022; failed to timely submit an engineering evaluation for a feed storage area and failed to timely submit annual nutrient management plan updates.
The deal also calls for Kinnard Farms to complete upgrades on two waste storage facilities and a feed storage area if the state Department of Natural Resources review of engineering evaluations of the facilities show that upgrades are needed.
The Kinnard operation includes 16 industrial farms with about 8,000 cows.
Woman, believed to mother of abandoned newborn, arrested
WHITEWATER, Wis. — A woman believed to be the mother of a dead newborn child found abandoned in a southern Wisconsin field earlier this month has been arrested, police said Monday.
The 39-year-old Whitewater woman was arrested Friday, the Whitewater Police Department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page. The woman, whose name wasn’t released, was being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
The newborn boy was found March 4 in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box, Whitewater Police said.
Survivor of Highland Park shooting visits Nashville scene
CHICAGO — A survivor of a mass shooting last July 4th outside Chicago rushed to the scene of the latest such tragedy Monday in Nashville, expressing disbelief that one had occurred again.
“Are you freaking kidding me right now?” Ashbey Beasley told the Chicago Tribune by phone as she drove to the scene of the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, in which three children and three adults were killed before the shooter was killed.
Beasley had stopped in Nashville on her way back from her 12th trip to Washington since the July 4th Highland Park tragedy to lobby members of Congress to pass a federal assault weapons ban.
Beasley was planning to meet Shaundelle Brooks, the mother of a young man killed in a 2018 mass shooting, in which four people were killed at a Nashville Waffle House. That’s when Brooks called to say her surviving son’s school in Nashville was on lockdown because of the shooting at The Covenant School.
“What are our lawmakers doing?” asked Beasley. “I cannot believe this is happening.”
GALESBURG, Ill. — Human remains found in a west central Illinois storage unit have been identified as those of a former police chief.
The remains discovered last fall are those of Richard R. Young, 71, the former Maquon village police chief, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office received confirmation of the identity Tuesday after taking DNA from the decomposed remains and comparing it to samples from Young’s relatives.
The remains were found Oct. 7, 2022, at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.
It’s not clear how Young died.
Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of a person in the case. She has pleaded not guilty. Oglesby remains in custody at the Knox County Jail.
Maquon is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.
