Legislature sets vote on state employee pay raises
MADISON — Pay raises for Wisconsin state employees are scheduled to be voted on next week by a special legislative committee.
The panel of legislative leaders is scheduled to meet on Dec. 18 to act on the pay plans, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’s office said Tuesday. The Legislature’s budget committee approved the pay plans, but they must also win approval by another committee comprised of Vos and other legislative leaders.
Democrats had been calling on Republicans to set the meeting so the raises can go into effect in January as planned.
State workers are slated to receive a 2% general wage increase in each of the next two years. Employees at the University of Wisconsin System and on the Madison campus are also to receive the same increase.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is also proposing that state employees’ minimum wage be set to $15 an hour starting on June 7. Prison guards are in line to see even higher raises, with starting wages increase from $16.65 to $18.22 an hour. That pay boost is designed to address staffing shortages in Wisconsin’s prisons.
The entire package is expected to cost just over $84 million.
Beloit police fatally shoot armed suspect
Beloit police shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday after a chase, authorities said.
Beloit officers were called late Tuesday morning to help a Rock County sheriff’s deputy who saw an apparently stolen vehicle and reported hearing shots fired, Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said.
The suspect ran away, and a foot chase began. Zibolski said the suspect was found several minutes later and was seen to be armed.
Three Beloit officers fired at the suspect, who died. His name has not been released.
The three officers will be placed on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. Zibolski also did not release the names of the officers and did not disclose how the suspect was armed. No officers were hurt, he said.
The Beloit School District placed three schools on soft lockdown during the incident, meaning classes continued as normal but no one could enter or leave the school, the chief said. He said there were no other threats to the public.
Dane County man charged with conspiring to kill officer
MADISON — A man is charged in Dane County with trying to have his probation agent killed because the agent was trying to put him in a drug treatment facility.
Christopher Dolajeck, 41, is charged with solicitation of first-degree homicide. Dolajeck, of Pardeeville, is accused of offering another inmate at the Dane County Jail $1,000 to kill the state Department of Corrections agent.
The inmate agreed to wear a wire and recorded Dolajeck talking about how he would get the money to pay for the murder, according to the complaint. Dolajeck is on probation for a felony drug possession conviction in Columbia County.
The criminal complaint says the inmate sent a note on Nov. 13 to the jail probation liaison stating, “I don’t know who to talk to about this, but a guy in here (is) trying to have his agent killed for a thousand bucks.” Speaking later with investigators, the inmate said Dolajeck was very adamant and kept asking, “When is it going to be done?”
School board votes to drop school’s Indians mascot
A suburban Milwaukee school board has voted to drop the high school’s Indians mascot following passionate debate on both sides of the issue.
At a meeting Monday night, the Menomonee Falls School Board voted, 5-2, to retire the nickname that some considered racist.
Superintendent Corey Golla had recommended dropping the mascot, saying he doesn’t believe it is in the best interest “for our students, our families and our district to continue to compel our students to be represented by a mascot that is regarded as harmful, offensive or disrespectful.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin said in a statement the action sends a positive message to the students and the community and ends the perpetuation of negative and damaging stereotypes about indigenous people.
“Our schools should be fostering safe and inclusive learning environments for all students — not promoting racist stereotypes and imagery, and retiring their mascot is a step in the right direction,” said executive director Chris Ott.
A committee comprised mainly of students will come up with a new mascot and nickname.