TUCSON, Ariz. — A 24-year suspect in an Arizona homicide who's been the target of a manhunt for nearly nine months has been arrested in northern Iowa, where he's been jailed and his bail set at $1 million while awaiting extradition back to Tucson.

Federal marshals tracked Trevontea Howard-Brown to a Charles City home about 150 miles northeast of Des Moines, where he briefly barricaded himself inside before he was taken into custody on Friday, Tucson police said.

