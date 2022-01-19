3 dead, others injured in Kenosha apartment building blaze
KENOSHA, Wis. — Three people have died as a result of a fire at a senior apartment building in southeastern Wisconsin that also injured several others, officials said.
Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley said in a statement Tuesday the entire building was filled with smoke and the west side was consumed by flames when firefighters arrived around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Saxony Manor apartments.
Kenosha police officers had evacuated several residents before firefighters arrived. Once on scene, fire crews used their ladder trucks to rescue two residents who were trapped in upper level units.
Evacuated residents were kept warm in Kenosha Transit buses.
Firefighters contained the blaze in about 30 minutes. Fire crews conducted secondary searches and found two people dead. One of the two appeared to have died from a medical event, officials said. A third adult died later at a hospital of injuries sustained in the fire, according to the statement.
Two people remain unaccounted for, but fire officials don’t believe they are in the burned building. The Kenosha Fire Department is working with building management to locate them.
3 teens charged in shooting of off-duty Milwaukee detective
MILWAUKEE — Three teens were charged Tuesday in the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective who intervened during an armed robbery after one of the suspects was unsuccessful in an attempted carjacking.
The alleged shooter, Keasean Ellis-Brown, 18, of Milwaukee, is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide. He is not in police custody. Timonte Karroll-Robinson, 17, and Dionta’e Hayes, 18, both of Milwaukee, are also charged in the case.
Police said the detective, a 37-year-old with seven years of experience, suffered life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Police said the chain of events began when Ellis-Brown tried and failed to steal a vehicle with three children inside. Ellis-Brown began to leave the scene, but then followed the female driver into a nearby business and attempted to rob her, according to the complaint.
The off-duty officer intervened and struggled with the suspect, who fired multiple rounds at the detective and then fled in a vehicle. The detective, while bleeding from four gunshot wounds to his abdomen, groin and back, recited the license plate number of the vehicle
Ellis-Brown and Hayes were out on bail in other felony cases at the time of the incident, according to court records.
Grand jury: No indictment in shooting death by Iowa deputy
CHELSEA, Iowa — A Tama County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by law enforcement in the fatal shooting of a man by a sheriff’s deputy during an armed confrontation last October.
The grand jury declined to return an indictment in the shooting that killed 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday.
Investigators have said that Tama County sheriff’s deputies and officers with several other law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Chelsea.
Arriving officers reported seeing Wilfong walking around threatening others with a handgun. Investigators said that after Wilfong fired the gun, a Tama County deputy fired one round that hit Wilfong in the upper torso.
Wilfong was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Girl Scouts hoping to save Iowa cabin from wrecking ball
CRESTON, Iowa — A group of Girl Scouts tied to a southwestern Iowa cabin since it was built nearly 100 years ago is hoping to save the building from being demolished.
Creston’s Parks and Recreation Board is threatening to raze the cabin that sits in the city’s McKinley Park if the structure isn’t restored by spring, television station WHO 13 reported.
Audrey Wright, the Union County Girl Scout service unit manager, said the cabin was built in 1925 by the local Rotary Club from telephone poles taken down from around the town, and the Girl Scout troop has been using it for camping and activities ever since.
But the water main supplying the cabin is made of clay, she said, and the city is requiring it to be replaced for water service to continue to the cabin. The cabin’s walls have also begun to crumble as it has sat empty for nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and snow has been piling up inside the building.
A Facebook page titled “Save the Girl Scout Cabin at McKinley Park” is soliciting donations to repair the cabin in hopes of saving it.
Metro Police fatally shoot armed man at gas station
WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Police in the Metro East area of Illinois fatally shot an armed man who pulled a gun on officers at a gas station early Tuesday, authorities said.
The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the Madison County community of Wood River. According to KMOV- TV in St. Louis, a gas station employee was closing the business when she spotted a man with a gun and notified police who were in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant across the street.
Officers arrived at the station but the man had run off. A few minutes later, a woman called 911 to report that there was a man armed with a gun on her porch, and her description of the man matched that of the one given by the gas station employee to police earlier.
A short time later, according to police, officers spotted the man sitting near a space heater at the gas station. They approached the man and shot him when he pulled out a gun.