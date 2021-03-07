Teen dead, 2 others injured in shooting
MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man is dead and two other people were injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee.
Police say the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Sherman Park.
Police arrived to find three people had been shot, and all of them were taken to a local hospital — where the 19-year-old died of his injuries.
The injured include a 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man.
Police said they are still investigating what led to the shooting and they are seeking unknown suspects.
50 sue Wauwatosa over handling of protests
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Fifty people are suing a Wisconsin city over the way it handled protests last fall after authorities announced that a police officer would face no charges for the fatal shooting of a Black teenager.
Protesters demonstrated in Wauwatosa in October after the Milwaukee County District Attorney had announced that Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah would face no criminal charges in the February 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside a mall. City officials had enacted a 7 p.m. curfew and called in the National Guard amid fears that protests could turn violent.
The lawsuit, which was filed Saturday, claims that the emergency order for the curfew was unlawful and violated the constitutional rights of protesters. It names the city, the police chief, and Mayor Dennis McBride as defendants.
“There is no factual or legal merit to the allegations in the complaint, and we expect to fully prevail,” McBride told Wisconsin Public Radio.
Authorities identify body found in 1988
KENTLAND, Ind. — A body found more than 30 years ago in a northwestern Indiana wildlife area has been identified as that of an Illinois woman.
The body of Jennifer Noreen Denton, 24, of Joliet, Ill., was discovered by a fisherman along Beaver Creek in the Willow Slough State Fish and Wildlife Area on Oct. 8, 1988, Newton County Coroner Scott McCord said.
She had been shot in the head and her body burned using old tires and tree limbs, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Saturday.
Denton’s body was found with that of Selease “Tony” Sherrod. He also had been shot and his body burned. Sherrod’s burned-out van was located about 3 miles from the scene in Illinois. Sherrod was quickly identified by his family, McCord said.
Denton’s sister tried to file a missing person’s report at the time, but the Joliet Police Department did not take one due to Denton being an adult.
The identification was made with the help of the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Doe Network, McCord said.
“This case is still considered to be open and further investigations are underway into these murders,” McCord said.
The Doe Network is a volunteer organization that assists law enforcement agencies with cold case investigations and unidentified victims.