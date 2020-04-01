Judge sets hearing on governor’s abortion order
DES MOINES — An Iowa judge has set a hearing for today to consider whether to block an order by Gov. Kim Reynolds that temporarily halted abortions in the state.
State district court Judge Andrew Chappell signed an order Monday setting the telephone hearing to consider arguments by abortion providers and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa. They say Reynolds is violating the state constitution by including abortion in an order she enacted Friday to halt all elective and non-emergency medical procedures. Reynolds will be represented by the Iowa attorney general’s office.
Reynolds, a Republican, said the move was to preserve medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic emergency and denied it was based on her opposition to abortion rights.
ACLU of Iowa lawyer Rita Bettis Austen said in court filings that 30 women were scheduled for abortion procedures the week of March 30. Unless the court orders the state not to enforce Reynolds order pertaining to abortions, the women face significant delays and some may be forced to have babies against their will.Federal judges on Monday temporarily blocked efforts in Texas and Alabama to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic. A judge in Ohio also found it’s governor’s order unconstitutional if it bans abortions.
Firefighters find woman’s body after Winterset house blaze
WINTERSET — The body of a 64-year-old woman was found by firefighters after they put out a blaze at a house in south-central Iowa, officials said.
Madison County authorities said the fire erupted Saturday night at a residence just west of Winterset, station KCCI reported.
The body was found inside the home. The body’s been identified as that of Debra Robinson.
The cause of her death and of the fire are being investigated, officials said.
Twister that damaged apartment building is rated EF1
OELWEIN — A tornado that ripped off part of a wall from a northeast Iowa apartment building has been rated an EF1 twister, with peak winds of 107 mph, officials said.
The funnel touched down around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the Fayette-Buchanan county line and ran north along the western edge of Oelwein, according to a National Weather Service report. Oelwein police reported no injuries other than a foot cut for a woman.
Another tornado first appeared around 6:40 p.m. southeast of Maynard. It jogged east and north, damaging farms before lifting. It was rated EF0, with winds up to 83 mph.
The service confirmed two tornadoes in Black Hawk County as well. One reported about 6 miles south of Hudson was not rated. The second damaged a farmstead on the south side of Waterloo and was rated EF0.Two other tornadoes were spotted earlier Saturday in southern Iowa.
An EF1 twister touched down just before 2 p.m. nearly 9 miles north-northeast of Prescott and damaged a farmstead, the service said. The second tornado was unrated. It was spotted just before 4:30 p.m. about 2.5 miles south of Rhodes and lifted a minute later.
Man charged with crash death of 9-year-old Sioux City boy
CHARLES CITY — A driver has been charged with the crash death of a boy in northern Iowa’s Floyd County.
Court records say Jesse Blade, 30, is charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular homicide while driving recklessly, second-offense drunken driving and with other crimes. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press. Blade’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.
The crash happened in Rudd on Oct. 26. The Iowa State Patrol said Blade didn’t halt his car at a stop sign and rammed into the passenger side of a minivan. Several people in the minivan were injured and one was killed: 9-year-old Royce Fisher, who lived in Sioux City.
Blade lives in Charles City, authorities have said.
Fire guts Pleasantville church; no injuries reported
PLEASANTVILLE — Firefighters were still battling hot spots Monday after a fire gutted a church in south-central Iowa, officials said.
Fire crews from several departments were dispatched to the Pleasantville Christian Church in Pleasantville before 6 a.m. They battled to keep flames from reaching nearby homes and had to truck in water because the community supply was too limited, officials said. The intense heat melted siding on some of those houses.
Firefighters sprayed down water from a nozzle mounted on an aerial ladder as flames danced and heavy gray smoke billowed from the multilevel structure.
By midmorning smoke was still escaping from the building, and bricks were strewn about near the foundation and on a sidewalk. Flames were no longer visible.
No injuries have been reported. The fire cause will be investigated.
Robbery suspects caught on opposite sides of bridge
COUNCIL BLUFFS — An 18-year-old robbery suspect who fled early Monday from Iowa officers by running west across a pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River was captured on the Nebraska side, authorities said.
Police said in a news release that an armed man robbed a convenience store just a few blocks from the entrance to the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Officers learned when they arrived at the store that a female was accompanying the robber. A few minutes later police were tipped that the two were spotted going onto the 3,000-foot-long bridge.
Officers went there and began chasing the two. The female was caught on the Iowa side of the river, police said. The man was captured by Omaha officers on the Nebraska side.Court records don’t yet show that the two suspects have been formally charged.